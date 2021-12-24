DEBT-RIDDEN Suriname has received approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 36-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). With the approval, the IMF immediately disbursed US$55 million.

Under the programme Suriname could receive up to US$690 million if it continues to implement its reform programme.

The IMF, in a release on Wednesday, said “The financial arrangement will support Suriname's authorities' home-grown economic plan aiming to restore fiscal sustainability through a discretionary fiscal consolidation of 10 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) during 2021-24, while protecting the vulnerable by expanding social safety net programmes.”

It added further that “The IMF-supported programme will also help bring public debt down to sustainable levels, upgrade the monetary and exchange rate policy framework, stabilise the financial system, and strengthen institutional capacity to tackle corruption and money laundering and improve governance.”

IMF staff met with Surinamese authorities at the end of April and reached a preliminary agreement then, but the IMF board, the entity which approves fund programmes, was not updated about the developments on the ground until late July. Then, it outlined a raft of preliminary actions Suriname would have to take before it would provide any help.

Before Wednesday, the IMF's last communique on Suriname was on December 7, when it said it would meet on December 22 to consider the recommended programme.

What are the issues facing Suriname?

Suriname, a Caricom member state of approximately 600,000 people located on the South American mainland where it shares a border with Guyana, has found itself laden with debt after decades of mismanagement and corruption. However, its president, Chan Santokhi — who took office last year in a coalition Government — seems determined to put the country back on track, and has been implementing stringent, unpopular measures which the hope that they will yield positive results in the medium term.

The debt problem

Suriname, at the end of 2020, had debt that was equivalent to approximately 147 per cent of its US$3.8 billion GDP. In April this year its creditors agreed to defer payments of principal and interest on its 2023 and 2026 bonds as the country sought to stabilise government finances amid high inflation and the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, Suriname had defaulted on debt payments in July 2020 and December 2020. Then the country had US$675 million in outstanding bonds. But evidenced by a negative primary balance — Suriname's primary balance was -9.7 per cent of GDP in 2020 and is projected to end this year at -1.3 per cent of GDP — the country had no money to pay its debt. This negative primary balance not only shows that Suriname couldn't pay any money on its debt, but was also digging itself deeper in a hole by borrowing large sums it did not know how it would repay.

Recall, the primary balance, the overall fiscal balance excluding net interest payments on public debt, is a particularly important feature of short-run sustainability as it illustrates to what extent a Government can honour its obligations without incurring additional debt. The country is however expected to have a positive primary balance next year, amounting to the equivalent of 1.7 per cent of its GDP. Its debt is projected to be US$4 billion at the end of this fiscal year.

But the immediate situation particularly bothered the IMF, which told Suriname on April 29, 2021: “Debt relief from...official bilateral partners and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps.”

Getting that debt relief was a prior action the Surinamese authorities had to take before the IMF board would approve a programme for the country, and the need for such action was repeated in July.

Taking steps to deal with the matter, the country's Government met with its Paris Club creditors — France, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden — in early September on the encouragement of the IMF as a precursor to getting the current deal done. Observers at the meeting were representatives of the Governments of Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Norway, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, as well as representatives of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

It ended with the Paris Club creditors providing financing assurances to support the approval by the IMF Executive Board of Suriname's envisaged Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement reached with the fund's staff on April 29, 2021. The Paris Club creditors then said they “look forward to the other official bilateral creditors providing financing assurances as soon as possible to allow the IMF Executive Board to approve the envisaged programme. In line with their long-lasting practice, Paris Club creditors reiterate their readiness to coordinate with other willing official bilateral creditors”, paving the way for the deal.

Currency devaluation

Among measures taken so far by the Santokhi Administration is the devaluation of the Surinamese dollar and aligning the official and parallel rate that was present in the country. On June 7, the Central Bank of Suriname devalued the country's currency by 33 per cent and vowed to let its value move freely according to market sentiment. The official exchange rate changed from SRD$14 to SRD$21 against the US dollar, having previously been devalued from SRD$7.5 only in September last year. Suriname got a boost of about $170 million in reserves when the IMF distributed US$650 billion across its members last August. The country's reserves could only cover three weeks of imports

Inflation

The bank's announcement at the time about the devaluation stated that controlling inflation, which was 50.4 per cent at end-March 2021 was the aim of the currency reform, but admitted that in the short term the move will significantly raise prices, at least of imported goods.

The IMF forecasts that inflation at the end of this year in Suriname will be 46.7 per cent. Next year it is forecast to be 38.6 per cent.

Budget

The Government also passed a budget with new tax measures. In July the IMF said those new taxes “will help restore fiscal sustainability; increased spending on social protection programs for the most vulnerable”. That budget sought to reduce the fiscal deficit in that country from the 13.4 per cent of GDP it was in 2020 to 7.9 per cent of GDP by slashing government spending in several areas.

Austerity measures, including cutting debt service expenses through restructuring of public debt; devaluing the Suriname dollar; cutting public sector expenses by 10 per cent; and cutting the subsidies on electricity, water, cooking gas, fuel, and public transport by 25 per cent were implemented.

The Surinamese Government is projected to go even further next year and is expected to spend less than it is projected to collect in revenues and grants — an action that is forecast to bring savings equivalent to 1.7 per cent of its GDP. Its GDP declined by 15.9 per cent last year and the IMF projects it will decline by 3.8 per cent this year. Next year growth is projected at 1.8 per cent.

Other highlights from its last budget were the introduction of a 10 per cent “Solidarity tax” on corporate income and higher personal incomes; a 2 per cent increase of turnover tax on imports; extension of taxable goods and services for turnover tax purposes; increase of land lease charges; increase of royalty on small scale goldmining; introduction of special “Gold Tax”; increase of import and export charges; reassessment of import duty exemptions on inputs and capital goods; tightening up of tax collection rules; introduction of a Fiscal Information and Investigation Agency; and implementation of Advanced Cargo Information System. These were aimed at stemming tax leakages and raising SRD$7.8 billion. It will seek SRD$4.8 billion in loans and plans to spend SRD$17.26 billion in total. Its total revenues and grants are projected at SRD$15 billion.

Going forward

Suriname has a lot of reforms to carry out to continue getting IMF funding. The IMF outlined that, “The main objectives of the authorities' programme are to restore macroeconomic stability and confidence, and to pave the way to economic recovery, while protecting the most vulnerable during the process of adjustment. SRD700 million has been set aside in this years budget for poverty reduction. Between 2019 and 2020 oil companies discovered major offshore reserves off the coast of Suriname. These discoveries appeared to offer a new opportunity for Suriname to prosper, but they were largely overshadowed by economic and political turmoil. Suriname has a wealth of oil reserves, bauxite and gold.

Note: SRD$1 = US$0.047