Bahamas introduces new Decent Work Country Programme

The Bahamas this week became the first Caribbean country to launch a second-generation Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

The five-year DWCP, which extends until 2026, was developed between 2020 and 2021 through a series of consultations with tripartite constituents and other key stakeholders led by the National Tripartite Council (NTC).

Throughout the development process the team engaged in social dialogue to identify and agree on a road map for arriving at innovative solutions to three national priority areas -- jobs and skills, social dialogue and governance.

“Today is indeed a milestone for the workers of The Bahamas and a beacon of hope for the region. We are here to sign and launch The Bahamas' second Decent Work Country Programme, thus solidifying the true commitment of the social partners; namely, Government, workers and employers, which reflects the framework of the International Labour Organisation [ILO] for proper dialogue,” said Bernard Evans, president of The National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas, during a high-level ceremony held with State and organisational leaders earlier this week.

“Decent work is productive work in which rights are protected, which generates adequate income and adequate social protection. It also means sufficient work in the sense that all should have access to income-earning opportunities,” added Obie Ferguson, president of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Trade Union Congress.

The ILO's approach in The Bahamas reflects the development of a 'new generation' of DWCPs that leverages partnerships to align more closely to current national development goals and the United Nation's 2030 agenda for sustainable development to achieve real and meaningful change.

“There is no better time than now to have a new DWCP, given the challenges that countries are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has exacerbated pre-existing decent work deficits, increased poverty, widened inequalities, and exposed digital gaps in many countries including The Bahamas.

“The DWCP being launched today provides for a systematic and integrated approach in responding to the identified national labour market issues. The ILO commits to working with you on this journey to achieve these goals,” ILO's regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean Vinicius Pinheiro said in his remarks at the launch ceremony.