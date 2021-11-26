Bahia Principe reopens properties in Jamaica and Mexico

Bahia Principe reopens properties in Jamaica and MexicoFriday, November 26, 2021
Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts has announced the return of all hotel operations in both Mexico and Jamaica to full operations covering a combined total of six establishments in both countries, with an aggregate amount of over 4,000 rooms.
Properties in Mexico include Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal, Bahia Principe Grand Coba, Bahia Principe Grand Tulum and Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka'an. Properties in Jamaica include Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay.
The Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka'an is located in the heart of the Mayan jungle, and its reopening “completes the reactivation of the four hotels in Mexico, one of our core locations,” said Antonio Teijeiro, COO of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.
In addition to the four properties, Grupo Piñero also maintains a luxury residential development in this destination.
The group employs more than 2,000 people in Mexico, which is also the origin of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts as an international hotel chain.
Having opened in 2007, Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica and Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay make up the hotelier's Jamaican properties.
The Jamaica-based complex encapsulates a total of 1,375 rooms for guests to reside, a water park, seven swimming pools and 11 dining options.
Management said that both Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts and Grupo Piñero will continue the process of gradually reopening, along with efforts towards the safe recovery of the tourism and travel industry.
