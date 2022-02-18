Barbados Port Inc now ISO-certified

Barbados Port Inc (BPI) has achieved International Organization for Standardisation (ISO 9001:2015) certfication following an audit of the company's management system by Lloyd's Register of Quality Assurance.

According to BPI, the certification, which it obtained on February 8, 2022, makes the port of Bridgetown “the first in the English-speaking Caribbean to be accredited this quality management system (QMS) designation”.

The accreditation comes less than three years since the BPI embarked on implementing a quality assurance system that foster improving operations at the port. In this regard, BPI Chairman Peter Odle explained that achiveing global visibility in cargo and cruise operations require that the company continuously improves its efficiency and offer quality service.

“BPI has over time made major strides in enhancing service delivery and professionalism to the benefit of our stakeholders,” he continued.

Also commenting on the designation, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins said, “The ISO 9001:2015 QMS stands as an aspirational benchmark in the continuing journey to global competitiveness. Achieving international quality standards in our port operations sends a strong signal locally and internationally that we are committed to streamlining our processes and elevating our service standards to inspire confidence in trade and business facilitation.”

Cummins has previously expressed hopes to see the port of Bridgetown becoming the maritime hub of the Eastern Caribbean.

The ISO 9001 QMS is a framework to standardise business processes, enhance the quality of products and services, improve operational effectiveness, boost productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, better manage risks of an organisation. With this in mind, CEO of BPI David Jean-Marie noted that achieving the certification “enhances our competitiveness as a full-service, international trade seaport and better positions us to meet the ever-changing demands and expectations within the maritime transport sector”.

He added that the company aims to continue improving and updating the QMS so that it adds value to the port. He also thanked the team at BPI for contributing to achieving the desnation.