Beryllium enters BPO sector

Beryllium Limited, the newly created entity which takes over from Guardsman Armoured Limited in both name and business, is seeking to expand its services portfolio to include business processing outsourcing (BPO).

President and CEO of Beryllium Lititia Myers-Gray said that the company in focusing on “unprecedented automation of outsourced services”, aims to develop a metaverse to support companies' digital transformations by building on its capabilities of big data, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and interactive technological integration.

Metaverse refers to a virtual reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.

Operating under four divisions — currency management services, customer service outsourcing, process outsourcing, and technology services — Beryllium, in addition to the core cash management services, will offer human resource outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing, vault services, and management reporting and business intelligence.

“We're not an armoured truck company, we're not a cash company, we're not a security company. We are an outsourcing company that provides finance and technology for our customers,” Myers-Gray said at the company's eponymous debut on Tuesday at the AC Hotel in Kingston.

“Beryllium is the fourth element on the periodic table. We chose the name because the characteristics of the element Beryllium epitomises everything we want to be represented for as a brand,” she said.

“Just as how beryllium is important in our everyday lives, we want to be that element of value and significant trust to our clients and all our stakeholders”.

Having provided world-class solutions across a variety of industries locally, including securities and landscaping for over 50 years, Guardsman Group Limited saw the opportunity to reposition itself in the ever-changing business environment.

This metaphorical shift will happen physically as well with the company investing in a fifth location. The 32,000-square-foot building in downtown Kingston will become Beryllium's headquarters.

Digital technologies are creating lucrative opportunities for several businesses. Long-established operations and BPO models are being renewed through more intelligent workflows such as cloud, AI, automation, and Internet of things.

As the world further relies on BPO and knowledge process outsourcing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, it is predicted that more business services will be digitised during and after the crisis. This and other factors are expected to increase the demand for outsourcing, creating the environment for Beryllium to safely execute its growth plans in Jamaica.

“Our focus will be to support our clients as Jamaica evolves to be a more tech-oriented society. As our clients evolve and grow, we expect to also evolve and grow through our partnerships and support,” the CEO said, adding that the company anticipates an estimated growth of 25 per cent within the first year.

According to Myers-Gray, Beryllium has plans to support digital currency, and target tech acquisitions for “2022 and beyond” as it expands its services.

“We are also making a significant amount of investment in training/upskilling as well as research and development and new hires,” she said.

Despite the economy shrinking over 10 per cent due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus, as at June 30, 2021, the BPO sector brought in US$780 million to the Jamaican economy and increased jobs by 15 per cent.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) pointed to job creation as the promise of BPOs. Over 100,000 persons are now employed in BPOs throughout the Caribbean, with over 40, 000 employed in Jamaica.

According to business consulting firm Grand View Research, the global BPO market size was valued at US$232.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 per cent from 2021 to 2028.

Beryllium Limited is expected to benefit from the increasing shift of focus from monopolistic business strategies to a shared workload business culture and a constantly changing business dynamics.