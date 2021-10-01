Big boost for trade and investment in the Caribbean New partnership formed between Caribbean Export and UWI with MOU to be signed today

Trade and investment in the Caribbean have received a big boost through a new partnership forged between the Caribbean Export Development Agency and the Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law (SRC) at The University of the West Indies.

The partners have agreed on a framework to work together on a trade and investment research agenda. The agreement outlines several initiatives, which will contribute to the enhanced competitiveness and sustainable development of the Caribbean region including research, joint programmes and internship placements.

This partnership is seen as an important one for Caribbean Export, as it supports the goal of positioning the agency as a knowledge hub while continuing to provide high-impact support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the region. Caribbean Export is the regional trade and investment promotion agency focused on building a resilient Caribbean by providing cutting-edge and high-impact support to the private sector.

Through working closely with businesses to increase exports and attract investment, Caribbean Export contributes towards the creation of jobs, transformation of our economies and supports the Caribbean to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This partnership between Caribbean Exports and SRC will ensure private sector access to cutting edge trade information to enhance decision-making, export competitiveness and facilitate business expansion.

The research data will also be key in identifying areas of innovation for regional investment programmes. In addition, the collaboration will provide students in the international trade policy master's programme with the opportunity to gain much-needed on-the-job training and experience.

The organisations are scheduled to sign the memorandum of understanding today, Friday, October 1, 2021. During the online event, there will be remarks from Caribbean Export's Executive Director Deodat Maharaj, pro vice-chancellor and principal of UWI Professor Clive Landis and the director of the SRC Dr Jan Yves Remy.

— Durrant Pate