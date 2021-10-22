Blue Diamond Resorts to add new hotel in Cuba

Canada-based hotel chain Blue Diamond Resorts has announced plans to officially open its Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton in Verdadero, Cuba — the newest addition to the Mystique by Royalton brand — on November 15, 2021.

“The beachfront Varadero property joins Blue Diamond Resorts' impressive portfolio of 45 resorts in 10 countries across the Caribbean,” a release from the hotel chain outlined.

Blue Diamond Resorts, which is a subsidiary of the Sunwing Travel Group, currently operates several of its Royalton, Memories, and Starfish hotels in Cuba. The group also enjoys an active presence across several Caribbean destinations, including Antigua, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, and St Lucia, with over 15,000 rooms.

Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton is located on a stretch of white sand beach near downtown Varadero and will serve as an adults-only resort for people aged sixteen and older. The boutique hotel capitalises on Cuba's architecture of the 1940s and features 10 spacious luxury rooms housed in one building, each offering guests a unique design with contemporary Cuban decor and views of the Caribbean Sea and surrounding gardens. To maximise in-room comfort, the hotel furnishes guests with double and king beds, air conditioning, in-room safes, USB ports, and a fully stocked minibar upon request.

“Travellers can spend their time enjoying the private beach, sauna, and fitness facilities, and access bespoke luxuries, including personalised butler service, Balinese pool beds, and much more. While gastronomic service is served by the pool and lounge area on the beach, Fresco Artful Cuisine Restaurant, with an open-air terrace, offers a unique dining experience, allowing guests to be involved in the culinary creation,” Blue Diamond Resorts said.

The hotel chain also promoted the new Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton as “the perfect choice for the discerning guest looking to experience the best that Varadero has to offer and an escape that is anything but ordinary”.

To shore up confidence in its resorts, the hotel chain has informed guests that, through Safety-Assured Vacations, it has implemented health and safety protocols to safeguard their well-being, as well as as that of staff members.