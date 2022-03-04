BMW LATAM rolls out electric vehicle campaign

Aiming to eliminate carbon emissions from its operations by 2050, BMW Group Latin America and the Caribbean recently outlined a strategy to have complete motor vehicle electrification for both the BMW and MINI brands by 2030.

“In 2022, BMW Group will reach half of its second stage of transformation towards these ambitious goals. In this stage, the company is electrifying its product core range thanks to the fifth generation of the BMW eDrive technology used for the first time in the BMW iX3, and that also drives the BMW iX, the company's new technology flagship, as well as the completely new BMW i4,” according to release from automaker.

In fact, by 2025, “the group will have 25 electrified models, half of which will be all electrified models”, BMW Group Latin America further outlined.

Following this, the group will embark on a third stage of transformation that will see the automaker completely redefine its IT and software architecture, introduce a new generation of electric drive systems and high-performance batteries.

The group is targeting to have all MINI products and its motorcycle line of BMW Motorrad models fully electric by 2030.

With plants in Mexico and Argentina, BMW Group categorises countries in the Caribbean as “importer markets” and measures its presence in each territory through its dealership sales. Last year importer markets recorded 11,759 sales of BMW motor vehicles, 1,722 MINI motor vehicles, and 4,544 BMW Motorrad (motorcycles) — an increase of over 20 per cent in each category relative to 2020.

Since 2016, BMW Jamaica has been the master dealer for 10 countries in the Caribbean. It has launched dealerships in Antigua, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago after taking over management of the market. In addition, it works closely with partners across the Caribbean to invest in showrooms, technology, products, parts, accessories, and marketing.

“BMW LATAM has been great partners to us in ensuring that we have adequate products, parts and accessories,” ATL Automotive, franchise owners of BMW Jamaica, told Jamaica Observer.

Playing its part in BMW's regional electrification strategy, “ATL Automotive Group is working with [the automaker] to bring new models to Jamaica so customers have a variety of options from which they can choose.”

But while the local dealership endeavours to bring more electric vehicle models into the Jamaican market, it admits that it cannot do so alone.

“It is a multifaceted approach which requires input from a wide range of industry stakeholders and we are having ongoing conversations with everyone from the Government of Jamaica, charging companies, power and trading companies and installation companies to prepare the market for EVs. All this in preparation for us to carry full electric units later in the year, and by the end of 2023 it is expected we will be offering 13 fully electric vehicle models to our markets,” ATL told Caribbean Business Report.

Just last week Thursday, February 24, the dealership unveiled the hybrid sports utility vehicle MINI Countryman PHEV at the commissioning of Evergo Jamaica's charging station at Jamaica Inn in St Ann. Currently, ATL also carries BMW hybrid models in the BMW X3 and X5 lines.

ATL says it wants to introduce the the three-door MINI BEV by May this year.

In the meantime, ATL has introduced a number of charging ports at its dealerships which customers can use to charge their vehicles at no cost.

At the local level, “BMW LATAM is heavily investing in the training of personnel and infrastructure of electronic vehicle management.

“We work closely with them to learn best practices, the latest in technology and all the technical training that comes with servicing and maintaining a full electric car. All our BMW-trained technicians are currently being certified in high-voltage training for the new electric and hybrid models,” ATL added.