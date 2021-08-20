BOJ signals it will start increasing interest rates

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is signalling that it will start increasing interest rates as early as next month, as it seeks to contain inflation. The signal comes as the country's central bank announced it voted during its Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier this week to hold interest rates at its historic low of 0.5 per cent.

In a press release late last evening, the central bank indicated that the decision to start increasing interest rates is based on concerns it has about inflation. The BOJ said it will implement other measures aimed at containing the amount of Jamaican dollar it issues into the economy and added that while it does not target any specific level for the exchange rate, it will also seek to ensure that movements in the exchange rate do no threaten the inflation target. The exchange rate has depreciated 8.5 per cent against the US currency since the start of the year. The meeting to consider these measures is set for late September with the announcement on the decision scheduled for September 30.

The bank said its Monetary Policy Committee noted “recent significant increases in international commodity prices will cause inflation in Jamaica to temporarily breach the upper limit of the bank's target range from as early as the September quarter”. The target range for inflation is four to six per cent.

A summary of the discussions held by the committee further show the projection is for inflation over the next two years to average 5 1/2 per cent to 6 1/2 per cent compared to an average inflation rate of five per cent over the last two years. The lagged impact of higher international commodity and shipping prices, a recovery in domestic demand are also expected to stoke inflationary expectations.

Earlier this week, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) released the result of its consumer price survey showing prices rose an average of 1.5 per cent in July. That was the fastest price increase for a single month since September 2014 when prices rose by 2.1 per cent.

Higher interest rates aside, the central bank said it expects the economy will expand in the range of seven to 10 per cent this fiscal year and is expected to moderate in the range two to four per cent in the next fiscal year. The figures correspond to the economy recovering from the coronavirus induced contraction it experienced last year, when the decline was 11 per cent.