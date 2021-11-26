Breakthrough wind technology for remote locations

A wind energy company operating in the Caribbean has announced a breakthrough in its airborne wind power system, a solution which it says allows remote locations to boost power grids with cheaper renewable energy.

With operations in Aruba, Dutch company Kitepower disclosed this week that it has successfully deployed its Airborne Wind Energy System (AWES) in the Caribbean. The development advances its plan to bring its Falcon 100kW to market. AWES, it is indicated, will provide abundant, inexpensive renewable energy to remote communities and small power grids.

Kitepower is explained as a startup dealing with airborne wind energy systems, developing cost-effective alternatives to existing wind turbines by using kites to generate electricity.

In June 2021, the Netherlands headquartered company announced that it had raised €3M in a fresh round of funding for the development of airborne wind energy systems.

The Caribbean project was funded, meanwhile, by EU funder REACH (Resource Efficient Automatic Conversion of High-Altitude Wind).

Kitepower's AWES Falcon 100kW is explained as a system consisting of a ground station, tether, control unit and kite which is able to take advantage of stronger winds at altitude to produce power.

As explained, “The kite generates kinetic energy as it flies — being reeled in and out — and the ground station converts the kinetic energy into electricity. The solution is ideal for remote communities because it is easy to install, portable and uses materials cost-effectively.”

The AWES is said to be especially effective in locations with constant prevailing winds.

This week, the milestone flight by the AWES took place above the Caribbean island of Aruba as part of the Caribbean Engineer 2021 military exercise, in close collaboration with the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

The company stated that the flight marks a critical point in the system's development as it is being brought closer to commercial release.

It was noted, “The AWES demonstrated its feasibility in an environment ideal for the system, due to its ease of shipping and deployment in challenging terrain.”

In the company press release, co-founder and CEO Johannes Peschel said: “A dream finally came true: A milestone that I have envisioned since the incorporation of Kitepower five years ago. We have finally shipped and flown a Kitepower system on a Caribbean island. It is rewarding to see one of our kites flying next to Henk's wind farm (Vader Piet in Aruba).

Kitepower's Falcon 100kW is a result of research and development undertaken during the REACH project. It is indicated that its commercial release could significantly reduce fossil fuel dependence in remote regions where conventional wind farms are unfeasible.