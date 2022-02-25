Broad appeal for Middle East travellers

THE Caribbean has made a strong appeal to increase travellers to the region, this time targeting visitors from as far as the Middle East.

Following a global tourism expo held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently, attended by a number of tourism leaders of the Caribbean, the island's extensive offerings were put on showcase as countries sought to deepen partnerships for tourism with the Middle East.

As recently as Tuesday, Dubai's main airport retained its place in global rankings as the world's busiest for international travel for the eighth-consecutive year, surpassing London's Heathrow and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson. The airport's management, in its optimism, forecast some 57 million travellers would pass through its terminals this year. Dubai, regarded as a critical link between the East and the West, is a large, untapped market in which the Caribbean is seeking to deepen partnerships.

A high-level government and tourism delegation from Antigua and Barbuda was among the list of Caribbean dignitaries on mission in the UAE. The dual-island paradise — known for its 365 white and pink sandy beaches and cheerful weather — said that while its destination, which like many of its fellow island states has long been a favourite of US and British travellers, it also now wants to boost visitor arrival from destinations in the Middle East.

The discussions, led by Colin C James, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and supported by Patrice Simon, executive director of Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, in conversations with Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, official environmental adviser to the Ajman Government, sold their country as a destination of choice.

“We have a lot to offer the mid to upper end of the market and know how to cater for a discerning clientele, which is important when welcoming affluent travellers from this region as they are typically very well-travelled and expect exceptional service and experiences,” James said.

“We are continuing to have meaningful discussions with Emirates Airlines and are very hopeful that, in the foreseeable future, we will be at the top of their list as they expand and look towards our part of the world, making it even easier to get to our little piece of paradise,” he added.

Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is also looking to secure a share of the lucrative Middle East market, also participated in a series of engagements with major decision-makers and travel partners in the UAE. This, following previous discussions for partnerships and investment in search of new market opportunities. Through a forging of alliances the local tourism industry is aiming to tap into these luxury markets dominated by big spenders as it also pushes to get airlines and cruise lines in the Middle East to work with the country.

“Over the past two years Jamaica and Dubai have forged a very strong bond, allowing for the creation of linkages that have been paving the way for a meaningful tourism partnership,” Bartlett said.