Broker picks 2022

AS the market continues to normalize into the new year, several brokers have put out their picks for 2022 that they believe will deliver upside to clients seeking gains for their portfolios.

Of the nine brokers and one blog checked, GraceKennedy Limited (GK) and JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) were the most selected stocks as they showed up five times each. Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCC), Carreras Limited (CAR), Jamaica Producers Group Limited (JP), and Wisynco Group Limited showed up four times each; while Proven Investments Limited, Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCIJMD), Fontana Limited (FTNA), Lumber Depot Limited, Seprod Limited (SEP), and Mailpac Group Limited showed up three times each. The remaining stocks had under three mentions among the published research by the firms. With respect to GK, Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) wrote in their report that, “The group in 2021 expanded its reach domestically through its food trading segment. The group's performance has been outstanding through the pandemic. Additionally, GK has been acquiring numerous businesses outside of Jamaica as it builds out its international reach. The acquisition of Scotia Insurance Eastern Caribbean brings the number of GK-owned insurance businesses to six. The group has a healthy pipeline of M&A deals in food and financial services and is in advanced discussions with another acquisition.”

Similar sentiments have been expressed on JMMBGL by NCB Capital Markets Limited which noted the company's strong focus on expansion, large customer base and geographic diversification as investment positives relative to the risks of rising interest rates, competition and relatively high levels of leverage. Even GK Capital Management Limited noted that there is a potential return of 14 per cent based on the cheap valuation, strong rebound in profits and the upcoming share buy-back programme. JMMBGL's price to earnings ratio is currently 6.9 times based on its most recent quarterly performance.

Among the list of various other frequently mentioned companies, five are in the top 10 of the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Manufacturing and Distribution Index. In the case of Wisynco, Proven Wealth Limited (PWL) stated, “Wisynco recorded improved earnings during 2021, particularly during the last two quarters. Wisynco's management has continued to show its prowess in navigating the business through the pandemic. Wisynco will also see improvements in profitability as physical schools reopen this quarter. Additionally, Wisynco's balance sheet remains strong as the company is cash rich.” GK Capital also pointed to Wisynco's strong rebound in profitability and its ability to benefit from the recovery in the tourism sector.

Despite the impact of the two per cent in royalty fees to be paid by to the parent company, CCC is still looked at as a solid choice by Scotia Investments Limited and PWL who have price targets of $99.19 and $92.03, respectively. PWL stated, “Long-term debt was slashed in half over the period and remains the priority, implying that dividends are unlikely to be paid to shareholders over the medium term. However, we see this focus as a positive to deleverage their highly leveraged balance sheet in the current economic environment. We recommend that investors buyat the current trading price as this stock is more suited for investors with a medium-term investment horizon who don't seek income in the form of dividends.”

Even with the price of CAR seeing limited upside in its stock price, PWL and MIL see the stock as a solid pick for investors looking for stable cashflows from their high dividend yield. With respect to JP, VM Wealth and Mayberry see the company as a strong growth business with VM believing that JP has enough liquidity to support the US$60 million, 15-million-gallon water treatment plant in St Catherine.