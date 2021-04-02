CAC 2000 profit improves on declining revenue

Although CAC 2000 Limited launched four new products and continued to identify new solutions for customers, the company's revenue dropped by 17 per cent to $253.3 million while its net profit grew by 504 per cent to $7.9 million for the period ending January 31, 2021.

The air-conditioning company struggles to regain its momentum which it lost following the Marcus Garvey Drive construction projects and coronavirus pandemic, which drastically impacted the business. Despite these setbacks, the company managed to control its gross profit which declined by one per cent to $113.3 million. With a slowdown in payments and increase in contracted assets which in turn drives higher receivables, CAC reduced expenses by nine per cent to $96.7 million to ensure that it was able to avoid layoffs. The company has suspended hiring new staff, done an all-around staff pay cut and reduction in foreign travel costs.

As a result of these measures, CAC's operating profit grew by 84 per cent to $16.6 million. Finance costs increased by 12 per cent to $8.7 million mainly due to an increase in foreign exchange losses for the quarter. Since the company benefited from the Junior Market tax provision, earnings per share came out at $0.06 versus $0.01. Since CAC has been listed for five years as of January 2021, the company will now be required to pay 50 per cent of its normal tax rate until January 2026 when it reverts to its normal rate.

CAC's total assets fell by seven per cent to $1.1 billion as the company's non-current asset base shrunk while its current asset base decreased by six per cent mainly from a decline in cash and related party balances. Total liabilities declined by 20 per cent to $702 million primarily from a drop in loans and trade payables.

In spite of these events, CAC's new CEO Gia Abrahams remains confident about the company's ability to navigate their way forward in the current environment.

“We have started the new financial year with a healthy job portfolio and are working on some exciting changes, and initiatives as we strategically set upon the path to profitable growth as the leading experts on energy and IEQ all for the purpose of 'Improving People's Lives'.

“ Operationally the implementation of our new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system is still on track for April 1, 2021, led by a team of both external consultants and internal staff all looking to improve the operational efficiency of CAC through the streamlining of our processes. I am excited to be operating in this new role and look sforward to leading CAC to the next level as the first female CEO of a JSE listed construction company,” Abrahams said.”