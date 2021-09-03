Call for tourists to be fully

A call for all visitors to be fully vaccinated before they can gain entry to the island's shore could possibly benefit or deepen the fall-out in the local tourism sector which has already taken a severe beating since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year.

The suggestion made by Opposition Leader Mark Golding, in an address to the nation on Tuesday last, were among a slew of other measures he has proposed to help with curbing the latest surge in the number of cases and deaths from the highly contagious virus.

The country's tourism sector which has only recently started to recover, following significant contractions since the outbreak of the virus last year, based on these suggestions could again be put in a position where output becomes highly dependent on the preference of travellers who may opt to choose or not choose it as a destination.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) last week reported that the economy expanded by some 12.9 per cent during the April-June quarter, an output which Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett believes the tourism sector made heavy contributions, following a 330.7 per cent growth in the hotel and restaurant sector when compared to zero last year when the country's borders were closed. With tourism accounting for a large portion of the regional economy, a position taken by countries regarding vaccination and travel could either positively or negatively impact these industries.

Travel statistics are so far indicating that the relative strictness or leniency of entrance requirements in some Caribbean countries was already reshaping travel trends in the region. Preliminary data suggest that unvaccinated travellers were largely gravitating to the islands that will let them in, while the vaccinated want places that keep the unvaccinated out. The general pattern, however, was that people had more interest in travelling to territories where vaccination protocols were in place, while interest in others without decreased.

So far several countries across the region including Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands [during the third phase of its reopening exercise], Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, St Vincent along with some others have announced mandatory vaccination policies, citing safety as the main reason behind the decisions. Following these announcements travel interest to most of these territories were said to have also increased with data reflecting growth ranging between 25-60 per cent. Efforts to ascertain if Jamaica would tighten vaccination policies for visitors proved futile. The Caribbean Business Report made contact with the tourism minister about the matter. However, a response was not provided before press time.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in a recent assessment projected a 75 per cent reduction in tourism to countries with low vaccination rate and 37 per cent reduction in those with relatively higher rates. Jamaica currently has vaccinated over 500,000 of its citizens, with about 145,000 fully vaccinated and the rest receiving only a single dose and are awaiting their second dose. The Government originally said it is pushing to get to herd immunity by vaccinating at least 65 per cent of the population by March of next year. Prime Minister Andrew Holness, however, said on Wednesday that the Delta variant of the coronavirus has pushed the consideration to get all Jamaicans vaccinated. Holness didn't give a timeline for that endeavour.

“The current pandemic has a devastating effect for the tourism sector. UNWTO estimates that 100 - 120 million direct tourism jobs are at stake. Taking the impact on closely linked sectors into account, the drop in international arrivals has caused an estimated loss of about $2.4 trillion in GDP (gross domestic product) in 2020 and it is possible that a similar loss occurs again this year. More positive scenarios for this year with a stronger rebound in tourism in the second half still show a loss of about US$1.7 to US$1.8 trillion compared to 2019 levels. The recovery will depend to a large extent on the uptake of vaccines, the removal and coordination among countries of travel restrictions and the rebuilding of travelers' confidence,” the report stated.

“So far, the vaccine roll-out has varied greatly between countries, from almost complete to hardly started. Rolling out the vaccine globally as soon as possible is an economic priority. Vaccinating 40 per cent of the global population by year's end and 60 per cent by mid-2022 is an aspirational goal, but difficult to achieve and could cost US$50 billion, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank and World Trade Organization (WTO) estimates. Nonetheless, the estimated benefits far exceed the costs,” it also stated.