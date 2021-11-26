Can I divorce a US citizen before my petition is complete?

Caribbean nationals often find themselves in an entanglement when they decide to migrate and reside with their spouse.

Often, nationals (immigrants) or US citizens are met with unwelcoming situations that either party were not expecting. Generally, the breakdown will result in legal issues concerning divorce and immigration become intertwined.

What does it mean when an immigrant receives only 'conditional permanent residence'?

A person who migrates to the US based on a marriage that is less than two years old at the time of admission to the US will receive what is called 'conditional permanent resident status'. This is much like regular permanent residence, except that it lasts for only two years. The purpose is to test the legitimacy of the marriage and to see if the couple will maintain a possible fraud for another two years.

The US Government has a no tolerance approach with people who enters into sham marriages in order to obtain permanent residence for non-citizens, whether for payment, based on friendship or any other reason. Every couple must provide extensive documentation proving that their marriage is legitimate from early on in the immigration process.

To attain full permanent residence status, the conditional resident will, within the 90 days before this two-year test period is over, is required to file a petition with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This is usually a joint petition signed by both spouses, including new documents and information showing that the marriage is ongoing. Recently born children's birth certificates, for example, are an excellent form of proof. Even records of visiting a marriage counsellor can help; couples trying to commit marriage fraud do not ordinarily seek out therapists to help save their relationship.

After the USCIS completes its review, the immigrant spouse will hopefully receive full permanent residence. The period of conditional residence will count as permanent residence if the immigrant later applies for US citizenship. Of course, not all marriages last long enough to file a joint petition, and often for reasons other than fraud.

How would divorce affect someone's conditional residence status?

The USCIS does not view divorce as an automatic indicator that the marriage was a sham, though a divorce can definitely raise questions.

If the marriage ends in a divorce before the petition is due, this is not necessarily the end of the immigrant's ability to stay in the US. When filing this type of application, the immigrant spouse will need to ask the USCIS for a waiver of the joint filing requirement and include evidence that the marriage was bona fide (not a sham) when entered into.

If divorce proceedings are ongoing when the application is due, and the US citizen refuses to sign a joint petition, these timing issues can become complex. There are ways to finesse this with USCIS, which essentially involves asking for more time to obtain a final divorce decree, but you will want to hire a lawyer to assist with this process.

Unfortunately, in the worst-case scenario, the immigrant could lose their immigrant status and be deported from the US.

How will a divorce affect the status of any children who migrated with the non-US parent?

For the most part, the status of the immigrant's children, if they were included on the parent's application, will track that of the parent after a divorce. If the divorce takes place before the application is approved by USCIS, everyone loses.

If the divorce takes place when the parent has received approval as a conditional resident, the children would have obtained conditional residence at the same time. If the parent decides to file the requisite application with a waiver request, the children can be named on that petition and be approved (or denied) at the same time.

Even if the parent were to decide to drop the matter and give up on migrating to the US, the children may separately file the relevant forms asking for the same waiver and to receive permanent residence. However, they, like the parent, will need to provide evidence that the parent's marriage was bona fide in the first place. There are also other waivers a child may apply for as part of submitting the relevant form. One is for children who have been battered or subject to extreme cruelty by one of their parents during the time the parents were married. The other is to prove that having to go back to the home country would cause extreme hardship.

If the children have already been approved for US permanent residence at the time the divorce takes place, their status will be unaffected by the divorce (unless there was fraud involved, in which case everyone could be subject to removal proceedings).

Venice Williams-Gordon is a Justice of the peace/attorney-at-law/law partner Lewis, Smith, Williams & Company send comments to the Jamaica Observer or vwilliams@lswlegal.com