Cannabis sales projected to surge in April

MARKETING intelligence firm Headset has released a new report offering new insight into cannabis product performance (cannabis-based beverages being the best performer) and consumption patterns, by consumer category, in the US market.

Sales among women have moved the most between March 2021 and February 2022, the report states.

A number of Caricom (Caribbean Community) countries are exploring the use of cannabis in health and wellness, with investors seeking to increase products for local use and export since the World Health Organization has reclassified cannabis on the list of dangerous drugs. For the Caribbean, the US is an export market being targeted.

On April 20 each year, both in the US and Canada, individuals celebrate a popular counterculture holiday known as 4/20. Legal marijuana sales surge in anticipation of the “high holiday”.

Mid-March, data and market intelligence company Headset released a report entitled Understanding the 4/20 cannabis holiday & consumer purchasing trends, which projects that 2022 will be the bigger sales day.

Headset's data is collected by its own software, checking real time sales from participating retailers.

The report states that April 20 has been the largest single day of retail cannabis sales each year since legalisation, noting that customers enjoy significant discounts.

The report analyses data collected from various retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Data is reviewed by analysing sales that occurred during the last four weeks prior to April 20, 2021 (reviewing March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13 of that year).

In the US, from March 2021 to February 2022, the cannabis flower market share dropped from 46 per cent to 41 per cent, but saw an increase in market share for pre-rolls (25 per cent ), vape pens (14 per cent ) and edibles (11.9 per cent).

Between 2020 and 2021 major product categories that rose in percentage included concentrates, flower, edible, pre-roll, vapour pens and capsules.

This excludes “tincture and sublingual” and topical product categories, which decreased by 4 per cent and 33 per cent, the report stated. Beverages remained nearly constant between the two years, showing a 4/20 sales increase in 2020 at 184 per cent, and in 2021 at 183 per cent, the report stated.

Headset further noted that gender and age group consumption data also shifted in the past year. Sales by female customers increased by 140 per cent four weeks prior to 4/20, whereas male customers “had a slightly lower response” at 107 per cent.

Headset said younger customers were more excited about 4/20, noting, “Sales to the Generation Z group came pretty close to tripling on 4/20 last year, while sales to the Gen X and Baby Boomer groups didn't even double.”