Carib Cement expects strong 2022

CARIB Cement says it remains “encouraged by the potential for a good performance in 2022”, despite citing that issues such as the continuation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, inflation and sustainability of the Jamaican market could derail its outlook.

The company made the disclosure as it reported that its profits during its financial year, which ended December 31, 2021, rose 35.6 per cent to $4.3 billion. Revenues reached $23 billion, up 19 per cent from the prior year.

Carib Cement attributed the strong showing to stronger domestic demand and the firms capacity to supply the local market.

Financials aside, the cement producer said it surpassed its targeted use of alternative fuels during 2021 and also succeeded in reducing carbon dioxide emission rates during the year compared to 2020.

Earlier this year it launched its co-branded Vertua-certified cement, which it claims reduces more than 15 per cent of the carbon emissions during its manufacturing process. The company also successfully started the co-processing of waste tyres from the Riverton City landfill in St Andrew and other disposal sites across the island. It pointed out that the consumption of the tyres reduces its usage of fossil fuels and eliminates the environmental problem for the community.