Caribbean Airlines restarts flights between Jamaica, T&T

With the lifting of travel restrictions between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Airlines has announced the restart of direct service between Port of Spain and Kingston.

The resumption of direct service is set for December 1, 2021. In a statement, Caribbean Airlines says the flights are timed to facilitate same-day onward connections to Nassau, The Bahamas, and other destinations.

The airline also said twice weekly flights on its profitable Fort Lauderdale to Kingston route will resume on December 7.

Additionally, Caribbean Airlines service between Port-of-Spain and Jamaica to Sint Maarten will resume on December 11, 2021.

On December 12, the airline said it will also resume twice weekly flights between Fort Lauderdale and Port of Spain.

The regional airlines, which is based in Trinidad and Tobago, advises that customers can verify entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination, as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

Customers are asked to note that travel safety protocols are in place, including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.