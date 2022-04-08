Caribbean CBDCs among top global indices

Caribbean central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are among the top-10 programmes globally having legal digital tender being rolled out for retail use, according to PwC's 2022 CDBC global index.

The global index prepared by PwC is used to analyse and rank the leading retail (digital currencies designed for public use) and wholesale (digital currencies used by financial institutions that have accounts with central banks) projects.

Findings from the report indicate that while more than 80 per cent of central banks were seeking to launch CBDCs or in some instances have already done so, the Caribbean has taken serious steps across the region to implement and localise CBDCs, particularly for retail payments. The data reflect that the region, however, remains behind in the advancement of its wholesale programmes.

The Central Bank of the Bahamas became the first to issue its Sand Dollar in 2020 and have been joined by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) which recently rolled out its Jam-Dex product now available through a digital wallet offered by one of the country's local banks. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank through its Dcash currency piloted across some seven states is also working to have its product ready for full use after some recent upgrades and enhancement of its platform.

The Caribbean countries ranked at second, fourth and fifth on the retail index has, in the PwC's publication, amassed maturity points of 92, 81 and 80 up from previous positions.

The rankings led by Nigeria which rolled out its eNaira — the first CBDC in Africa, indexed at 95 points along with the Caribbean territories are being accompanied by other mainland countries including China ranked at third; Ukraine (6th); Uruguay (7th); Thailand (8th); Sweden (9th) and Korea (10th). Noticeably, countries such as Turkey, which once formed part of top rankings, has in the latest figures fell under as other states advance their programmes and increase in maturity points

Zia Panton, leader of digital services at PwC Caribbean, said that while countries were at different stages with their CBDC programmes, this year's index shows that central banks were indeed ramping up their activities in the digital currency space.

“Within our region, the success of the Sand Dollar in The Bahamas and planned CBDCs in Jamaica and the East Caribbean will likely spur CBDC development in other Caribbean territories where financial inclusion is one of the key desired outcomes,” she stated.

“It is especially important for financial institutions in the region to understand where central banks are with digital currencies and how citizens can benefit, because ultimately CBDCs will start flowing through the payment system and hit bank balance sheets,” Carolyn Bell-Wisdom, partner at PwC said.

She affirmed that CBDCs which are guaranteed to provide value for economy and citizens is also useful in lowering the cost of payments and increasing financial inclusion. “If CBDCs can ultimately enable more efficient payments that will benefit everyone.”