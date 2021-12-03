Caribbean Development Bank warms towards Trinidad, promises closer partnership

President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Dr Gene Leon has pledged to work even more closely with Trinidad and Tobago as the bank seeks to strengthen ties with the twin island republic.

“Trinidad and Tobago is one the bank's largest shareholders and as the region faces unprecedented challenges, we pledge to work with the Government and the people to support economic prosperity and continued sustainable development,” President Leon said.

The renewed commitment comes against the background of Dr Leon's first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago, which wrapped up recently. Areas under consideration for collaboration include environmental sustainability, development of educational facilities, digital transformation, infrastructure development, and renewable energy.

The visit included the CDB president's first meeting with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley. Dr Rowley was accompanied by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis, who serves as CDB governor for Trinidad and Tobago.

The CDB president and his team met with other senior officials, including minister in the Ministry of Digital Transformation Senator Hassell Bacchus, Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire, and representatives from the private sector to discuss various ways to strengthen collaboration and partnerships with the CDB.

Discussions were also held with officials of the Tobago House of Assembly, including deputy chief secretary and Secretary of Finance and the Economy Joel Jack. The dialogue focused on education, climate smart agriculture, addressing coastal degradation, and building technical and implementation capacity.

Dr Leon was accompanied by a high-level team, which included Vice-President of Operations Isaac Solomon; director, Projects Department, Daniel Best; and Senior Advisor to the President Shelton Nicholls.