Caribbean Export wants stronger ties with African nations

Executive director of Caribbean Export Development Agency Deodat Maharaj says it is time the Caribbean and Africa translated their inextricable historical and cultural connections into business opportunities for their peoples.

Maharaj indicated that as both regions grow, develop, and transform, that there are immense opportunities for trade, investments and partnerships.

“As we set out on a true transformation agenda to support the increase of Caribbean trade, job creation, prosperity and wealth for our people, we see rising Africa as a key market to partner with along this journey,” he said during the virtual contract signing ceremony for Nigerian digital transformation giant TelNet Nigeria Limited and Barbadian companies Global Integrated Fintech Solutions and iPay Anywhere, on Tuesday.

“What the pandemic has really laid bare is the vulnerabilities of our region and in Africa as well, but it has also emphasised the imperative for digital transformation across the region to facilitate close border trade in a cost effective and efficient manner,” he said.

“It is therefore imperative that our businesses are supported in an environment that facilitates and allows them to implement digital transformation, and that our policies provide the enabling environment that will make it easier for the private sector to grow and create jobs, strengthen the economy and reduce poverty,” Maharaj argued.

He, however, pointed out that the Caribbean must also work together to reform how business is done in the region and “make bold decisions to facilitate change and progress towards digital economies”.

The Caribbean Export Development Agency's mission is to advance Caribbean trade globally and to promote and steer foreign direct investment to the Caribbean.