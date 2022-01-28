Caribbean records top tourism performance in 2021

While global tourism recovery remains slow and uneven, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is reporting that the Caribbean saw the best tourism performance in 2021.

The organisation reported that the Caribbean's tourism performance was 63 per cent above 2020, though 37 per cent below 2019, with some destinations coming close to, or exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The Caribbean was followed by Southern Mediterranean Europe (+57 per cent) and Central America (+54 per cent) which also enjoyed a significant rebound but remain 54 per cent and 56 per cent down on 2019 levels, respectively. North America (+17 per cent) and Central Eastern Europe (+18 per cent) also climbed above 2020 levels.

The UNWTO stressed that the pace of recovery remains slow and uneven across world regions due to varying degrees of mobility restrictions, vaccination rates and traveller confidence. Europe and the Americas recorded the strongest results in 2021 compared to 2020 (+19 per cent and +17 per cent, respectively), but still both 63 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Global tourism experienced a 4 per cent upturn in 2021, compared to 2020. However, international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) were still 72 per cent below the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to preliminary estimates by UNWTO. This follows on from 2020, the worst year on record for tourism, when international arrivals decreased by 73 per cent.

Notwithstanding, the economic contribution of tourism in 2021 (measured in tourism direct gross domestic product) is estimated at US$1.9 trillion, above the US$1.6 trillion in 2020, but still well below the pre-pandemic value of US$3.5 trillion. Export revenues from international tourism could exceed US$700 billion in 2021, a small improvement over 2020 due to higher spending per trip, but less than half the US$1.7 trillion recorded in 2019.

According to the latest UNWTO Panel of Experts, most tourism professionals (61 per cent) see better prospects for 2022. While 58 per cent expect a rebound in 2022, mostly during the third quarter, 42 per cent point to a potential rebound only in 2023. A majority of experts (64 per cent) now expect international arrivals to return to 2019 levels only in 2024 or later, up from 45 per cent in the September survey.

In the meantime, while international tourism bounces back, domestic tourism continues to drive recovery of the sector in an increasing number of destinations, particularly those with large domestic markets. According to experts, domestic tourism and travel close to home, as well as open-air activities, nature-based products and rural tourism, are among the major travel trends that will continue shaping tourism in 2022.