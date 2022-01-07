Caribbean tourism: situation report

The Caribbean has made tremendous strides in luring visitors to the region despite bleak realities surrounding high COVID-19 infection rates and vaccination hesitancy in the region, according to Nicola Madden Greig, the president of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA).

Madden Greig noted, “CHTA along with our partners at CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) conducted a series of training for the industry as well as developing a comprehensive set of protocols. This was bolstered by the individual efforts of the national hotel associations. This has resulted in the Caribbean recovery rate outstripping the rest of the world. A recent report from the World Travel & Tourism Council stated that this recovery is expected to contribute to a 47 per cent rise in GDP in 2021, compared to just under 30.7 per cent globally.”

With that said she noted that the current outbreak of the Omicron variant isn't having a significant impact on hotel bookings in the region.

“Generally, we are not seeing any major cancellations and while booking pace has slowed up somewhat we are optimistic that with the recent changes made by the CDC in relations to isolation protocols, this will help to ensure visitors have a way to test out of quarantine.”

Nevertheless, on Wednesday Air Canada Vacations released a statement announcing a temporary suspension of service to 14 sun destinations from January 24 – April 30, 2022.

The suspended destinations include Antigua, Aruba, Samaná, Curaçao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The statement said the suspension is being put in place “To help ensure that Canadians are not stranded abroad, Air Canada plans to operate a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations in order to return customers at the suspended destinations to Canada.”

In the meantime, Madden Greig said it may be too early to start quantifying the fallout from the Omicron variant outbreak.

“At this time we would not like to project. We are hoping with this initial anxiety persons will see that the protocols we have implemented in the Caribbean are the most robust and will have confidence to book going forward.”

She said, “For the Delta variant, again we saw an initial anxiety and some cancellations but the markets soon settled and we saw an uptick in bookings. The summer and fall travel period in general was strong and pointed to a good recovery over 2021.”

But the CHTA isn't taking anything for granted, that's why the regional body has written to all Caribbean leaders for them to consider matching the isolation protocols recently issued by the UK and USA.

The CHTA said the alignment will help to avoid reversing the progress made by the tourism sector since the novel coronavirus pandemic slammed the Caribbean's most important economic driver.

In a letter to the outgoing chairman of Caricom (Caribbean Community), Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, Madden Greig noted that both the UK and the US are reducing the isolation period for COVID-positive persons. The revised US protocol allows for five days and the UK for seven days' confinement. Presently, some Caribbean jurisdictions require as many as 14 days in isolation. She stressed that the data no longer substantiates that length of time, which presents unnecessary financial and personal hardship to residents, visitors, destinations and companies and increasingly will deter travel. The CHTA is recommending a seven-day period isolation.

Meanwhile, Madden Greig admitted that the regional tourism stakeholders are still searching for new and innovative ways to resume cruise travel in a save way.

“We still see that the cruise industry continues to struggle. We look forward to a review of the protocols that will allow cruise ships to resume. This will greatly assist tourism entities such as attractions, transportation providers, craft vendors and other micro, small and medium size tourism entities that derive a fair share of their business from this subsector.”

“It is also a good time for both Caribbean tourism interest to re-look at the cruise industry and see how we can ensure a more resilient, equitable industry that drives more returns to the port-of-call,” she continued.

Nevertheless, the CHTA president highlighted that interest from tourism businesses operating in the region has not waivered.

“Generally, while there is obviously some concern, most players have been able to use the protocols and communications tools to effectively work with our regional and international partners such as tour operators and travel agents to dispel a lot of the anxiety and misinformation. There is a well-placed confidence in travel to the Caribbean. While we are not untouched by the pandemic we have been able to mitigate some of the most devastating effects maintaining lives and livelihoods.”