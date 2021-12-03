Caribbean Travel Marketplace returns to in-person format in 2022

In light of gradual reopenings and increased vaccinations, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is moving to stage the 40th edition of its travel marketplace event in face-to-face format. The event is expected to take place by May of next year.

Dubbed the region's largest tourism marketing event, Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM) aims to bring together buyers and sellers of the region's tourism products, goods and services. The event will also coincide with the CHTA's 60th anniversary.

Speaking at the CHTA's recently held annual general meeting, Karen Whitt, CTM chairman, said that the proposed spring date (late April to early May) is being considered for the event which is to be hosted at a yet to be named Caribbean destination.

“CTM's success in 2021 enabled the CHTA to expand and reach well beyond our traditional North American and Canadian buyers and allowed the association to reach out into Europe and other areas where we haven't really been successful in the past … so we will be building on that momentum,” Whitt stated.

She said that amid novel coronavirus travel concerns, more than 6,000 meetings were held virtually over three days during this year's staging of the event. During these meetings buyers from over 20 countries got the chance to connect with suppliers across more than 150 Caribbean hotels and tourism-related businesses.

The fully virtual 39th staging of the event also brought buyers from across the globe including countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Portugal, among several others.

In preparation for next year's staging, the CHTA has already started to strategise in determining the form and function of the conference in hopes of delivering the greatest benefits for all participants. As a result, the entity is also seeking to diversify its offerings and attract more small properties to join the traditional line up of boutiques and big name brands.

“Dealing with the pandemic and its many effects on hospitality and tourism is high on the focus group agenda to ensure CHTA members are equipped with the best guidance going forward,” the CHTA noted.