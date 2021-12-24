Cayman says no to cruise ships

THE Cayman Islands Government officially approved an extension of its cruise ship ban — in place since March 2020 — this week. The ban has been extended to December 31, 2021 and onlookers say that it might be pushed further into the new year.

Cayman saw cruise revenues of US$224 million during the 2017 and 2018 cruise season. However, in July of this year the Government indicated that the ships are unlikely to return before February 2022.

The territory comprises Cayman Brac, Grand Cayman and Little Cayman. In 2019 there were 1.83 million cruise passengers on the islands, with 271,000 visitors in January.

In one report Premier Wayne Panton said, “We will first assess the COVID-19 situation on January 27 next year in a local and international context to determine when and how to proceed with further relaxation of restrictions and travel.”

He added, “If the assessment allows, we would begin to welcome all travellers and start the reintroduction of cruise tourism.”

Some analysts have identified the Government's interest in alternative tourism forms and cutting emissions as influential factors.

In 2019 former Premier Alden McLaughlin had welcomed a promise by cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Disney Cruise Line, to build a cruise dock in Georgetown.

Now everything seems on hold. The Government has been focusing on extended stay tourism, meanwhile.

Tourism linked to the medical sector, diving, and the financial sector for offshore banking is being promoted.