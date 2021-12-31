CDB commits to aid priority reforms in The Bahamas

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has committed to supporting areas of priority reform needed in The Bahamas as the country pushes for holistic development.

Following an official State visit to The Bahamas this month, CDB President Dr Gene Leon discussed several high-priority policy issues with Prime Minister Philip Davis and financial secretary Simon Wilson. Some of the areas identified for collaboration were renewable energy, education, health, water, digitalisation, transportation and infrastructure development.

“This timely visit of our delegation to The Bahamas provides the opportunity to solidify our long-standing relationship and determine how the CDB can best support the Government's ongoing reform efforts to enhance the economic, social and environmental resilience of The Bahamas. We also got a first-hand account from senior officials of the solid progress and impact that ongoing CDB-financed projects are having in various communities,” Leon said.

The president during the visit also used the opportunity to discuss ways to boost private sector involvement in key development initiatives in The Bahamian archipelago. Officials of the regional financial institution, which included Isaac Solomon, vice-president of operations and director of the projects department Daniel Best, also met with chairman of The Bahamas Development Bank Senator Quinton Lightbourne to discuss ways in which the institution can strengthen collaboration to help advance reform priorities.

The CDB as an institution helps Caribbean nations to finance social and economic programmes and as it responds to varying levels of needs across member countries. The programmes provide technical assistance and grant funding, among other things, and in some cases, are supported in collaboration with other development partners.

A technical team from the bank is planning a follow-up mission early in 2022 to update the country's engagement strategy as it also moves to discuss in further detail, proposals identified as priority projects during the State visit.