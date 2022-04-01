CDB offers support to regional MSMEs

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) said it has provided significant support to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) since the novel coronavirus pandemic, through a number of initiatives geared towards preparing regional businesses to respond to the new challenges of the marketplace.

Highlighting the challenges of the pandemic further compounded by disruptions to supply chains, reduced access to finance and weakened cash flow, the bank said its interventions were strategically designed to help in mitigating some of the most immediate challenges for the largely vulnerable sector.

“We facilitated a series of digital town halls and these focused on the need for MSMEs to pivot primarily through adopting new technologies, enhanced use of social media and marketing and new solutions to promote ecommerce opportunities. We also zeroed in on the need for them to maintain relations with their financial institutions,” said Lisa Harding, coordinator of MSME Development at the CDB.

Harding said that with MSMEs being a critical driver of economies across the region and accounting for about 70-85 per cent of all enterprises across borrowing member countries (BMCs), support of such a sector was very critical.

Over the last year, the regional financier said its programmes, which ranged from capacity-building support for aquaponics farmers in Jamaica, strengthening agro-processing efforts for entrepreneurs in Dominica, promoting entrepreneurship across Caribbean youths and funding creatives through its Culture and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF) among several others, saw a large cross section of MSMEs being able to benefit from the bank's resources.

“We responded by designing interventions to help mitigate some of those immediate challenges, even though we acknowledged that some of the difficulties faced by MSMEs were endemic to the sector, even before COVID,” Harding further said.

Partnering with other regional bodies such as the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), the bank said both entities, through joint support programme, also sought to provide funding for small export-oriented businesses whose cash flow had been crippled by the economic hardships.

To this end, the CDB said its approval of a US$600,000 assistance programme, which formed part of its emergency response mechanism, has allowed MSMEs to access grants of up to US$15,000 across some 14 BMCs.

“We realised the urgency of providing financing and offering technical assistance. It had become even more critical given the number of businesses that ceased operations or were severely limited in the way in which they could function as a result of the pandemic,” stated Zamani Moodie, CDB's operations officer in charge of MSMEs.