CDB participates in regional energy talks in Trinidad

Trinidad's Energy Minister Stuart R Young and president of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Dr Hyginus “Gene” Leon are in discussions for a multisource financing facility that could have a transformative developmental impact on the region 's energy sector. The facility would combine various sources of financing, including from the private sector.

So far the discussions have covered financial support available from CDB for carbon competitive projects in its borrowing member countries and the need to increase sources of financing to implement transformative projects throughout the region.

The CDB president was on a working visit to Trinidad and Tobago for sectoral discussions to cement plans for projects, inclusive of energy, education, and digitalisation.

“Trinidad and Tobago is CDB's joint-largest shareholder and a critical partner. CDB is moving expeditiously to finalise plans for project implementation to support the country's development agenda,” Dr Leon said.

The CDB team met with representatives from government ministries and agencies in the key areas being explored for development collaboration. The senior executives also visited Tobago for meetings with the Tobago House of Assembly.

The delegation included CDB Vice-President of Operations Isaac Solomon; Director of Projects Daniel Best; and senior advisor to the president of CDB Dr Shelton Nicholls.