CDB raises US$150m from German market bonds

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the second time raised funds from the German capital market via bond issues totalling US$150 million.

The funds raised from 20-year US$100 million and 22-year US$50 million bonds were offered on the German market on October 15 by Deutsche Bank AG. Prior to this transaction, the CDB raised EUR250 million through the placement of a 20-year bond in the German market in 2019 and CHF145 million through the placement of a 12-year bond in the Swiss market in 2016.

“The bond issuance on the German capital market allows CDB to further strengthen the diversification of its investor base away from traditional sources. On highly attractive terms, our borrowing member countries will be able to access these resources to build resilience and support sustainable development initiatives for the overall benefit of Caribbean citizens,” president of the CDB Dr Gene Leon said this week in a news release.

The regional financial entity said that the recent raise will further allow it to build out a yield curve for its debt securities and was a testament to its financial and operational strength as well as its appeal amongst global fixed income investors. The bank's international credit rating was earlier this year reaffirmed as AA+ (Stable) by S&P Global, Aa1 (Stable) by Moody's, and AA+ (Negative) by Fitch Ratings.

Owing to favourable market conditions, the funds were raised at annual interest rates of 2.55 per cent (20-year bond) and 2.50 per cent (22 year) with the US$50-million bond issue representing the CDB's longest-dated borrowing.

The CDB, which aims to support the economic development of its borrowing member countries, also strives to mobilise the requisite financial resources from outside and within the region to fulfil its objectives. As at the end of December last year, the bank's total assets stood at US$3.64 billion. These include US$2.12 billion of ordinary capital resources and US$1.52 billion of special funds resources.