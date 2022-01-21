CDC flags 10 Caribbean countries

THE US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved 22 nations into its highest-risk travel category for COVID-19 with 10 of them in the Caribbean.

This spells bad news for regional tourism, which is still recovering from the pandemic. In its latest weekly assessment on Tuesday, the CDC has moved the most countries in the “highest” and “high risk” categories in recent time, signalling that US citizens and residents “avoid travel to these destinations” regardless of vaccination status.

The 22 countries that were considereed “very high” risk or Level 4 this week is significantly higher than the two nations that were moved to Level 4 last week. At the same time, the CDC on Tuesday also moved 22 additional nations to its Level 3 category, which is considered “high” risk for COVID-19.

The CDC places a destination at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.

The Caribbean countries making it to the “very high” risk or level 4 category are The Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten, Suriname, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean had the biggest move upward in the list.

It was at Level 1 (or “low” risk) last week while Grenada was at Level 2 (or “moderate” risk).

Bahamas responds to highest risk ranking

In its response to the highest risk ranking by the CDC, The Bahamas Government says it is not surprised at the move. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said it was anticipated given the exponential rise in cases in the country over the past two weeks. Cooper, who is the tourism, investments and aviation minister, said in a statement that during the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, there has not been a dramatic increase in hospitalisations for severe symptoms and deaths have been rare.

He highlighted that, “despite what appears to be milder symptoms from this variant, the Ministry of Tourism remains vigilant and poised to pivot when needed. Our hotel properties and tourism amenities are following proper protocols and have in place additional measures to make sure the travel experience is a safe one.”

The Bahamian deputy prime minister added that the recently launched free testing system has given The Bahamas another tool in tracking the spread of COVID-19, pointing that the administration is ensuring that a delicate balance is struck to protect public health, maintain robust tourist arrivals and a vibrant economy.