Central Bank of The Bahamas to eliminate cheques by 2024

The Central Bank of The Bahamas has begun taking steps to eliminate the use of cheques issued by domestic financial institutions by the end of 2024.

Already the central bank has initiated consultations with banks, credit unions and other payment services providers on a strategy to remove cheques from the Bahamian financial system by the deadline. The bank said it will also engage in wider public consultation “to ensure that the strategy delivers on outcomes that are efficient, financially inclusive and supportive of further development of the domestic financial system and economy”.

According to the central bank, the use of electronic funds transfers and other non-cash transactions have started to outpace cheque payments. This trend, it noted, reflects both payer preferences and the decision of recipients — individuals, businesses and the Government — to discontinue accepting cheques.

“In addition, the fee structure for electronic settlements has favoured non-cheques, with the Bahamas Automated Clearing House charging more for cheque settlements than other fund transfer,” a release from the central bank said.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in The Bahamas, the demand for non-cash and contactless payments has increased. The central bank expects that this will continue in the coming year as the minting of the Sand Dollar, a central bank digital currency, has facilitated greater adoption of mobile wallets and digital payments. Moreover, it said that alternatives to cheques are more secure, efficient and faster.

“However, such transformations emphasise the importance of deliberate policy interventions and stakeholder engagement to embrace change,” the Central Bank of The Bahamas stated.

To this end, the bank assured that a cheque reduction and elimination strategy will “proactively address financial inclusion and promote access to alternatives, for both individuals and businesses”. The strategy will also include public education around the use of alternative payment methods as well as pricing mechanisms.