Charity organisations should be more transparent, says Butch Hendrickson

President of the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), Gary ''Butch'' Hendrickson, says charity organisations need to be more financially transparent in order to attract funding, particularly as they are operating in a challenging environment where funding is now more difficult to secure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are trying to fund-raise, you must be accountable. You must be transparent. You have to run a business and CVSS more than ever before is just another business and we are competing for the dollar out there just like anyone else. It is going to get more difficult until things turn around,” Hendrickson said during the CVSS' annual general meeting which was held recently in a hybrid format.

Hendrickson, who is also chairman and chief executive officer of Continental Baking Company Limited, said that transparency requires the publication of annual reports and up-to-date financials, which should be easily accessible to donors, as well as outlining long-term strategic plans for the organisation.

“Donors need to know how their monies are being spent and they have a right to know. I promise you this much, if you are more transparent, more current, more on top of your game, you will get the first dollar,” he pointed out.

In support of Hendrickson' statements, chair of the CVSS Saffrey Brown underscored the importance of current annual reports while noting that the CVSS' annual reports are all up-to-date and available on its website. She added that the report on the COVID-19 Response Fund was also completed and made public.

Reporting on the work of the CVSS throughout the year, Brown said that the organisation took on a more significant role during the pandemic where it worked with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, the Americans Friends of Jamaica and the United Way of Jamaica to implement the response fund.

According to CVSS, through this initiative, it managed to mobilise over 1,200 volunteers towards the distribution of 72,000 food packages and 63,000 personal protective equipment and masks to frontline health-care workers and residents of communities that have been most affected by the pandemic.

Brown noted that the organisation, which turned 80 years old last year, rebranded to ensure its relevance and that it was meeting the needs of its members.

Additionally, executive director of the CVSS Nancy Pinchas said that the organisation was implementing several projects, including the 'Skills on the Go' initiative which is aimed at capacity-building and training for non-profit member organisations and enhancing the voluntary sector in Jamaica.