CHTA mulls strategy to boost intra-regional travel

Amid a slump in revenues and a lack of domestic air carriers, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association (CHTA) has begun to consider strategies for growth as the entity pushes to stimulate intra-regional travel .

The domestic travel market, crippled by downturns since the novel coronavirus pandemic, has up to last year reported losses of US$1 billion due to stagnation in travel across regional borders. Industry figures show that while international travel in these destinations were now some 75 per cent near to pre-pandemic levels, intra-regional business and leisure travel has dropped to approximately 30 per cent, with smaller Caribbean economies and small businesses facing some of the hardest hits.

Based on this slump, the CHTA, in taking steps to resuscitate movements within the region, has called for greater collaboration and partnership across governments and private sector entities.

Pointing to a 2021 World Travel and Tourism Council report, which indicated that governments often use domestic tourism as a tool to eliminate poverty, generate employment and economic growth and to finance infrastructure upgrades, CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig said that the build-out of an enabling environment to support regional travel is critically important. In proposing some strategies, she noted reductions in travel costs including taxes and fees, travel incentives by countries, the ramping up of multi-destination partnerships and the easing of some rigid travel protocols as measures having the potential to yield meaningful results.

“The taxation issue is a really strong point on which we need to focus, especially as we look at how to reduce the cost of travel within the region in order to encourage frequency and demand so that airlines can be more reasonable in the rates they offer,” she said during a webinar held on Wednesday last, while also noting that some individual countries have already moved to slash taxes.

Following the grounding of some popular air carriers in the region during the pandemic, the CHTA president said that by offering incentives to airlines that commit to the region could also help with facilitating the return of some carriers and a rebuilding of intra-regional travel market. The regional body had previously called on airlines such as Bahamasair, Caribbean Airlines, Cayman Airways, interCaribbean Airways and LIAT to work collectively with both the public and private sectors to seamlessly return active travel.

“A lot of the carriers are hurting and not in the same position since the pandemic. A lot of the airlines are not really operating at the same size, so we have to actually re-entice players to come back to our region. Not all of them may have the assets they need to make this comeback; hence we have to get really creative in creating the perfect environment for them to really commit to the region,” added Jorge Hernandez, CEO of Aerostar Airport Holdings, operator of the Luis Munoz Marin International airport in Puerto Rico.

Neil Walters, acting CEO and secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), in stressing the cultural diversity of the region, pointed to the promotion and exploration of some of the hidden gems of the Caribbean and cultural tourism as another strategy which can be engaged to revitalise travel.

He said with statistics showing a bulk of travel to the region being led by the need for recreation and festivals, the resumption of entertainment activities, following the removal of restrictions on events by most governments, could auger well for countries that depend on intra-regional travels as their main and dominant markets.

“Of the countries we have assessed, our statistics at the CTO shows about nine of them depending heavily on intra-regional travel for festivals. We have seen that for the months in which festivals were taking place (June-August), there were definite upticks in travel,” Walters said.