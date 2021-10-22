CIBC makes another attempt to sell Eastern Caribbean assets

After being blocked by regulators earlier this year, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is making another attempt to sell off about US$20.7 million worth of assets in four Eastern Caribbean territories.

Earlier this month CIBC announced it will be selling its FirstCaribbean branches and banking operations in Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines to a consortium of banks in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The banks involved in the consortium are Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines; Grenada Co-operative Bank; National Bank of Dominica; and St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank. Aruba Bank is also acquiring FirstCaribbean assets in its country. All these transactions are subject to regulatory approval.

In a statement, CIBC's chief executive, Colette Delaney, said, “We remain committed to executing on our long-term strategy and delivering the best outcome for clients, shareholders, employees, and communities.”

However, a look into the company's actions over the past few years show that CIBC has been looking for a way to get rid of some of its assets in the region for quite some time.

For example, in December 2017 CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCIB) filed a registration statement relating to a public offering and proposed listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol FCI.

However, by April 2018 CIBC announced the withdrawal of the US-registered public offering and listing, claiming that market conditions weren't favourable at the time.

Fast-forward to November 2019 and CIBC again tried to sell its majority stake in FirstCaribbean to the Colombia-headquartered GNB Financial Group, but regulators blocked that deal.

On this occasion, however, Delaney claims that, “In each case we chose a partner that is an excellent fit in its respective market, given that its knowledge of the local markets match with our product offerings and client base and strong market positioning.”

The series of attempts to exit some of its Caribbean holdings is similar to recent successful sell-offs in the region completed by Royal Bank of Canada and Scotiabank.

So far, St Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the Bank of St Vincent & the Grenadines will benefit significantly from the proposed acquisition of branches and banking operations of CIBC FirstCaribbean in the island.

Similarly, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has moved ahead of the pack by advising the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB) and the Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB) to consider taking over the local branch of CIBC FirstCaribbean if it goes up for sale in his country.

In April FCIB Jamaica posted a rare loss of $273.5 million, compared to a net profit of $598.8 million in the 2019 financial year. This, as expected credit losses dragged bottom lines across the banking sector.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is located in 16 countries around the Caribbean, providing banking services through approximately 2,900 employees in 64 branches and offices. CIBC FCIB is one of the largest regionally listed financial services institutions in the English- and Dutch- speaking Caribbean, with US$12 billion in assets and market capitalisation of US$2 billion.