Concentrix expanding into Kingston

Having made its entry in Jamaica in 2017, the American-based solutions and technology company Concentrix Corporation is expanding into Kingston from its location in Montego Bay.

In addition, the NASDAQ listed company, which is a leading global provider of customer experience solutions and technology, has announced more than 1,000 vacancies in Jamaica over the next six months. Those interested in applying for these vacancies may go to https://careers.concentrix.com/ and find the position that best matches to their profile.

Concentrix opened its doors in Jamaica in 2017 and since then acquired many new clients, has successful grown to the extent that an expansion is necessary into Jamaica's capital city, Kingston. In addition to its Kingston expansion, the company also announced a major expansion for its site in Montego Bay located at the high-tech building at the Montego Bay Freezone, a hub of customer service operations serving a variety of businesses.

Concentrix' choice to invest in Jamaica was due to it being a strategic country in Latin America and the great potential that this market offers. Associate director, Service Delivery at Concentrix Jamaica, Jeanne-Marie Dillon Barrett, sought to explain the reason for the expansion in Jamaica, highlighting that “with trained talent, culture, and an excellent level of education, Jamaica is a destination highly valued by our current and potential clients.”

She made the point that, “by growing Jamaica in our portfolio, we have expanded our services and offered new options to our clients, in addition to being able to offer hundreds of job opportunities for the local market.” Concentrix, whose company culture is predicated on a fanatical focus on its staff, have moved the majority of its staff to work-at-home quickly to protect them at the beginning of the pandemic.

The company has articulated that, “its top priority has always been and still is the health and safety of their staff, and for this reason, they are taking strict measures for staff members who need to visit their sites.” These include the management of social distancing in every common area of their sites and in seating arrangements on floor, temperature screening and COVID-19 symptom checks at entry points, deep cleaning of all facilities and much more.