Concentrix expanding into Kingston
Says more than 1,000 vacancies in Jamaica for the second half of 2021Friday, June 04, 2021
|
BY DURRANT PATE
|
Having made its entry in Jamaica in 2017, the American-based solutions and technology company Concentrix Corporation is expanding into Kingston from its location in Montego Bay.
In addition, the NASDAQ listed company, which is a leading global provider of customer experience solutions and technology, has announced more than 1,000 vacancies in Jamaica over the next six months. Those interested in applying for these vacancies may go to https://careers.concentrix.com/ and find the position that best matches to their profile.
Concentrix opened its doors in Jamaica in 2017 and since then acquired many new clients, has successful grown to the extent that an expansion is necessary into Jamaica's capital city, Kingston. In addition to its Kingston expansion, the company also announced a major expansion for its site in Montego Bay located at the high-tech building at the Montego Bay Freezone, a hub of customer service operations serving a variety of businesses.
Concentrix' choice to invest in Jamaica was due to it being a strategic country in Latin America and the great potential that this market offers. Associate director, Service Delivery at Concentrix Jamaica, Jeanne-Marie Dillon Barrett, sought to explain the reason for the expansion in Jamaica, highlighting that “with trained talent, culture, and an excellent level of education, Jamaica is a destination highly valued by our current and potential clients.”
She made the point that, “by growing Jamaica in our portfolio, we have expanded our services and offered new options to our clients, in addition to being able to offer hundreds of job opportunities for the local market.” Concentrix, whose company culture is predicated on a fanatical focus on its staff, have moved the majority of its staff to work-at-home quickly to protect them at the beginning of the pandemic.
The company has articulated that, “its top priority has always been and still is the health and safety of their staff, and for this reason, they are taking strict measures for staff members who need to visit their sites.” These include the management of social distancing in every common area of their sites and in seating arrangements on floor, temperature screening and COVID-19 symptom checks at entry points, deep cleaning of all facilities and much more.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy