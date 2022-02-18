Construction boom worries

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be stepping up its supervision of ongoing construction across the Corporate Area as it tries to balance a dynamic real estate landscape with increasing demand for residential and commercial space.

This was one of the highlights of the MoneyMasters Group's quarterly webinar which explored the topic 'The Construction Industry Amid Current Challenges: Improving Efficiency for 2022', held last week.

“We have been seeing more [of the] larger developments happening over the last two years or three years, even throughout the pandemic. We have seen a reduction in smaller-type developments over the same period as well,” KSAMC Deputy Building Supervisor Jeremy Lawrence remarked during the webinar.

With the increase in the number of developments, Lawrence said that KSAMC had made it a priority to improve enforcement with a view to ensure compliance with building approvals.

He added that the KSAMC is now awaiting updated regulations in the Building Act 2018 which will empower all municipalities to supervise and provide certification for various stages of development.

“So, presently, The Building Act of 2018 effective 2019 makes provisions for completion certificates, occupancy certificates, practical completion certificates, partial completion certificates. The issue that we have now is that those regulations under the Act that govern that part of it [certificates] has not been completed,” the deputy building supervisor said.

“Until then, though, we will have to work with what we have and so, at this time, we will not be issuing certificates but what we will be doing is increasing our vigilance on developments in regards to mandatory visits. We will be aiming for one visit every three months coming from a system where visits would have to be requested,” he continued.

He added that the KSAMC also had to increase its vigilance because of human resource constraints, given that it only has six building officers serving the Corporate Area.

Like Lawrence, Miguel Nelson of the National Environment and Planning Agency said there has been an uptick in developments in the Kingston Metropolitan Area, evidenced by applications for building permits and licences.

“There has been quite a bit of interest in residential and office commercial developments in and around the Corporate Area,” Nelson, manager for the application secretariat branch at NEPA, stated.

He also agreed that larger-scale developments were also more favoured at this time than small units “because of proposed amendments to the development orders and increase in the [population] densities” allowed in sections of the Corporate Area.

Nelson also pointed out that NEPA had to have a robust application review process, lasting a maximum 90 days, that went through various committees for due diligence.

When asked if changes in development plans would need to go through another approval process, he responded: “Any variation, any material change in the development, will require you to get further approvals.”

“So if you're going to build more units then yes, you would have to [involve] NEPA and the municipal corporation.”

With regard to sewerage infrastructure and water, chairman and CEO of Camcara Development, Junior Lincoln warned that the construction of more skycrapers could impact the city's water supply.

“The Kingston Metropolitan Area is suffering from a water shortage. More developments are coming and approval is being given. We have to keep up with the infrastructure in terms of water,” he remarked.

Lincoln said the low supply of water in the region was due to waste pits and sewerage compromising aquifers.

While noting that there was no quick fix to accessing water given the expense to channel the resource into the city, Lincoln shared that he is aware the Government of Jamaica is working on it and believes the issue could be resolved in two years.