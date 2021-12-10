Coral disease threatens Bahamas' fisheries industry

A virulent and fast-moving coral disease that has swept through the Caribbean could devastate The Bahamas' fisheries and other industries if scientists cannot find a way to protect and preserve the country's coral reefs, the director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) has warned.

In an article published in The Nassau Guardian, Rochelle Newbold said that the stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) leads to the loss of 50 metres of coral per day.

“We have a COVID-19 of the sea and that is affecting our reefs,” Newbold was quoted. “The reef has fundamentally been tied to the lifeblood of the country.”

She said more than 90 per cent of Grand Bahama's corals have already been devastated by the disease and the country could lose its coral reefs in five to 10 years if the disease is not controlled.

The loss of corals will harm fish populations as well as negatively impact the fisheries industry and the economy.

According to the president of The Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance Adrian LaRoda, there are concerns that the coral disease could affect the country's main fishery export, spiny lobster, which bring in B$90 million a year and employs 9,000 people.

He added that the lobsters' reproduction rate and the food supply for juvenile lobsters in the reef would also be affected.

The coral reefs in The Bahamas draws more than half a billion US dollars in tourism, with as much as 61 per cent being specifically garnered by the coral reefs themselves with the majority centred on the northern islands, which include Nassau.

Reef-adjacent activities alone generate an estimated US$5.7 billion per year in the Caribbean from roughly 7.4 million visitors.

According to Newbold, the Government has engaged a team to address the problem and that several tests are being done on the coral to understand what is happening. Additionally, it has utilised the help of Atlantis resort and its aquarium to protect some coral until a cure can be found.

Currently, the most effective treatment for the disease is the application of the antibiotic amoxicillin directly to the corals, which has seen some success in reducing mortality, but no realistic permanent solution is available.

Notwithstanding, she pointed out that it has been determined there are some strains of coral that are resistant to the disease.

SCTLD has been detected throughout the Caribbean's reef systems. It was first identified in Florida in 2014, and has since moved through the Caribbean region affecting some of the largest, oldest, and most important reef-building corals, causing great concern among scientists.

Infected colonies develop white patches that slowly enlarge, draining the colour and life from the animals. In the most susceptible species, such as pillar, brain, and star corals, infected colonies usually die within weeks or months.

The Caribbean's coral ecosystem is already threatened by warming waters due to climate change, pollution, nutrient run-off, and more, which makes solving the mystery all the more pressing.

In the Caribbean, it is estimated that coral reefs now cover less than 50 per cent of the area once covered in the 1960s, when coral reefs were deemed very healthy.

Scientists are still trying to determine if the coral degradation is being caused by a bacterium, virus or some combination thereof, but for now there is nothing they can do to counter the effects of SCTLD.

Though the disease propagates slowly via water currents, new research suggests that it may also be spread by commercial shipping vessels at major ports.

Furthermore, study conducted by Bahama's Perry Institute for Marine Science found that SCTLD was more prevalent in reefs that were closer to The Bahamas' main commercial ports in Nassau and Grand Bahama, suggesting a likely link between the disease and the ships.

The coast guards of various countries, including The Bahamas, have issued recommendations to ships to not exchange ballast water — water discarded from ships — within ports, but so far, few enforceable laws have been passed to stop the practice.

The United Nations Environment Programme Cartagena Convention Secretariat and the Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute have also developed a document designed to help regional partners make informed decisions about coral disease monitoring and response to the SCTLD.