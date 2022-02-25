Costly conflict!

THERE are more signs that inflation-weary consumers are likely to experience red-hot prices in the coming weeks as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Beyond its tragic human toll, the conflict looks set to send prices even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores around the world including here in Jamaica. Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy but also grains and various other commodities.

On Thursday, US wheat and corn futures rose by their daily trading limits, while soybeans scaled the highest since 2012, as Russian forces fired missiles at Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast, exacerbating worries over global supplies.

Russia and Ukraine account for around 29 per cent of global wheat exports, 19 per cent of world corn supplies. With the conflict underway, wheat futures rose for a third day, scaling its highest in more than nine years, gaining 5.9 per cent to reach $926 per 5,000 bushels, while corn climbed to a fresh eight-month peak.

This means that everyday consumer food items like bread, muffins, noodles, pasta, biscuits, pastry and cereal bars, cereal and animal feed will be affected.

In countries like Jamaica, wheat is one of the largest commodity imports. Although most of Jamaica's imported wheat comes from the US, the island is likely to feel the economic ramifications associated with growing demand and tightened supply on the world market.

Managing director of ADM/Jamaica Flour Mills Derrick Nembhard told the Jamaica Observer, “There's nothing that any grain user can do when world circumstances change, in so far as there's only so much grain growing in the world. If you take out one of the largest producers, the world is not going to stop consuming grain, all it's going to do is increase demand from the other suppliers which is therefore going to push up the price and you either pay the increase or you reduce your demand.”

He added that “it is unlikely that Jamaica will reduce its consumption of flour and flour products because of what's happening in Russia and Ukraine and, unfortunately, that may translate into higher prices”.

But he was unable to say how soon consumers might start to see that price increase reflecting on their grocery bills.

“When that will be? I cannot say, we don't know how long this is going to last, we don't know how long an embargo may be on the Russians or the Ukrainians, so it's difficult to say, but yes, there's going to be a tightening of supply in the coming weeks and months,” Nembhard warned.

In the meantime, similar trends are noticeable in the energy sector; overnight Brent crude oil price hit $105, while US crude oil hit $100 per barrel.

On Monday, head of the International Economics Department at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Robert Stennett said, “If oil prices were to go above US$100 and remain there for two quarters it could have the effect of pushing inflation temporarily higher by between one to one-and-a-half percentage points over that period.”

Inflation in Jamaica reached 9.7 per cent in January and the central bank has forecast that it will remain above its four to six per cent target range for most of this year.

At the same time, international ratings agency Moody's revised its energy outlook and has now said that global crude oil and liquefied natural gas prices may spiral as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In commenting on the wider impact of the conflict, the Jamaica Flour Mills managing director said, “I think out of that region the immediate problem is going to be gas and oil; they are also large producers of gas and oil and therefore that's going to affect the price of oil throughout the world which is going to affect electricity, freight prices, etc, so, you're going to see price increases as it relates to those items, and therefore it will affect everything else, not just grain, because once it starts affecting freight prices then anything containerised is going to be affected,” Nembhard stated.

But that's not all. The global fertiliser market for which Russia is a significant producer could also suffer a massive hit.

Fertilisers are used to boost output of crops. Last year Russia was the largest exporter of various types of fertilisers.

Three weeks ago Russia banned the export of ammonium nitrate, a key ingredient in fertiliser, from February 2 to April 1, a decision which sent global fertiliser prices soaring.

Last year Jamaica's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries allocated $100 million in support for the purchase of fertilisers by farmers effective October 1, 2021. This was expected to reduce the price of four select fertilisers that are commonly used by farmers by 15 per cent.

But with the likelihood of more increases on the horizon, president of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Lenworth Fulton is demanding that consideration be given for another fertiliser subsidy.

“The $100 million was a response to some disaster that we had earlier on and that has been expended so they would have to do something more along that line and find some way to help the farmers,” said Fulton.

He argued that because of the war, other fertiliser manufacturing countries wouldn't be able to expand quickly enough, noting that most of the raw material comes from that region.

“We are looking for price increases if nothing happens to avert the war, but Government will have to step in with another subsidy and I hope they will very soon,” Fulton continued.

He said a reasonably adequate fertiliser subsidy at this point would be in the region of $200 million to take farmers through at least the first six months of the present crisis.

The Jamaica Observer sought a response from Agriculture Minister Pearnel Charles Jr, but up to press time no response was forthcoming.