COVID-19 restrictions reverse TransJamaican Highway profitability in 2020

TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH), operator of Jamaica's toll roads saw its finances in 2020 strangled by the Government's COVID-19 restrictions, ending the year with net loss amounting to US$1.87 million.

This reverses the US$8.30 million profit attained in 2019. The loss would have been more severe had it not been for a taxation credit of US$613,000.

However, TJH is showing signs of improvement as the company posted a net profit for the last quarter in December 2020 of US$1.96 million relative to the US$6.16 million profit made for the comparable period in 2019. For the fourth quarter, TJH reported profit before tax of US$6.17 million versus a loss before tax of US$15.28 million for the corresponding quarter in 2019.

Revenues for the year were down 15 per cent to US$45.38 million relative to US$53.29 million in 2019. Revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to US$12.75 million representing a 9 per cent decrease over the US$14.02 million posted for the same period in 2019.

COVID-19 BLAMED FOR DECLINING REVENUES

TJH in its latest audited financial statements for 2020 noted that, “This decrease resulted mainly from the decline in traffic we have been experiencing as a result of the various measures implemented to help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Operating expenses for 2020 totalled US$31.08 million versus the US$36.01 million cost in 2019, which was a 14 per cent decrease year over year.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter contracted by 61 per cent to end the year at US$4.09 million coming from US$10.54 million in 2019. The company reported that this decrease was primarily due to lower year-end adjustments to the amortisation of the intangibles (based on the actual and forecasted traffic) and sale of the company's shares in December 2019.

Administrative expenses increased 1 per cent to US$1.30 million coming from US$1.29 million in 2019. For the fourth quarter, there was a 7 per cent decrease in administrative expenses to total US$418,000 coming from the 2019 figure of US$448,000.

BIG CUT IN FINANCE COST

Finance cost for the year amounted to US$17.12 million, a decline when compared to that of US$32.99 million in 2019. Finance cost for the fourth quarter equalled US$3.78 million wheras it was US$19.44 million for the corresponding quarter last year.

The management highlighted that, “despite these unfavourable conditions, it should be noted that all of the company's financial obligations were met throughout the year and that a first payment of dividends since being listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange was made on December 15, 2020 (US$6.6 million)”. As at December 31, 2020, total assets closed at US$320.48 million relative to US$292.21 million the prior year.

The 10 per cent increase was attributable to a 371 per cent uptick in 'restricted cash' which totalled US$51.41 million coming from the $10.91 million posted in 2019. There was a 3 per cent increase in 'deferred tax assets' which amounted to US$22.06 million coming from 2019 when the amount was US$21.44 million.

There was also a 124 per cent increase in other receivables, which amounted to US$1.18 million coming from US$528,000 posted in 2019.