Cuba seeks to increase sugar production

Cuba is currently seeking to acquire more land for sugar cane crops to guarantee the rise in sugar production and by-products in the coming and following harvests.

Experts from the Cuban sugar group Azcuba Business Group indicated that planting more sugar cane in the available fields is not enough, instead it's imperative to add more areas to increase raw material volumes.

Assistant researcher at the National Institute of Sugar Cane Research (INICA) Federico Sulroca said the lack of much-needed supplies due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, and the international crisis resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic, prevented the country from obtaining higher sugar cane yields. INICA is a part of Azcuba Business Group.

Sulroca indicated that the institution is, however, making progress in realising precision agriculture. This, he said, includes implementing irrigation automation, one of the activities that contribute to obtaining more sugar cane per hectare.

This type of agriculture plays an important role through the use of drones and other satellite means, as well as new information technologies to detect plagues, soil humidity, machinery operation, irrigation and other activities.