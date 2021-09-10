Digicel Business achieves Microsoft Gold Partner status

Digicel Business has been awarded Gold Partner status in Microsoft's Partner Network programme, becoming the first telecommunications provider in the English-speaking Caribbean to achieve this accolade.

Testament to the skill, professionalism of the teams and the calibre of its technical solutions, Digicel Business achieved the status for Azure Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions.

Microsoft's Partner Network Programme is competency-based and is designed to demonstrate a specific proven skill set that meets customers' specific needs and is easily recognisable to prospective customers.

As the highest level of certification available, Gold Partners are recognised for offering innovative business solutions and are among the top one per cent of Microsoft Partners worldwide.

Commenting on the company's achievement, Digicel Business' chief business officer, Tom Carson, said: “This is next level for us. For us, it's all about partnering for success to ensure we offer our customers the best possible solutions to support their business needs. Through our infrastructure, reach and local expertise, we're delivering scalable and secure cloud services to businesses across the region and now our customers have that all-important independent verification that they are indeed getting the best when they choose us as their solutions provider.”

Microsoft commercial partner leader Claudia Monteiro added that as the first telecom in the English-speaking Caribbean region to achieve this level of accreditation, Digicel has cemented its position as a key strategic partner for Microsoft.

“By offering transformative managed services to Governments and businesses of all sizes, Digicel is helping to position the region as a place to invest and innovate. We're looking forward to the many benefits our partnership can drive for the economies of the Caribbean,” she said.