Digicel Business to help firms detect cyber threats

With more local public and private sector firms experiencing unprecedented levels of data breaches, Digicel Business says it has stepped up its threat intelligence and detection capabilities to address new advanced hacking methods.

Having strengthened its all-in-one threat protection platforms to neutralise external threats, along with the recent acquisition of leading cybersecurity firm Symptai Consulting, Digicel Business is now on a drive to help more firms eliminate operational vulnerabilities, secure data, and protect digital resources.

Commercial director for Digicel Business Ative Ennis made the disclosure at the recently held Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited annual continuing education seminar for pharmacists.

“Cybersecurity is no longer an IT concern, it is a boardroom problem. Senior executives and board members now have a greater responsibility to prevent data breaches so as to avoid long-lasting reputational damage, revenue loss and erosion of shareholder equity,” Ennis said.

Describing unauthorised access to company data as “the new cyber-terrorism threat”, Ennis said firms must fast-track their state of readiness by developing a cybersecurity ecosystem that will insulate major systems from external attacks, beginning with a data security audit.

Subsequently, he pointed to the need to offer the right level of cyber-protection for the pharmaceutical industry in light of recent advancements. This includes the integration of digital technology into the supply chain, inventory management, administrative, customer and health-care provider relationships.

The commericial director added that he believes the Symptai Consulting acquisition in 2021 was key to extending Digicel Business' capabilities to implement proactive threat detection and data protection systems for firms of all sizes.

Symptai Consulting, a Jamaican-centred IT consultancy firm, offers expertise in digital transformation, anti-money laundering/counter-financing of terrorism, cyber and information security, and data privacy and protection. The partnership will result in the two firms collaborating to help companies bring their strategic vision to life through technology.

According to the Digicel Business, over the past two years, it has been investing heavily in building out a world-class security operations centre, staffed by some of the best cybersecurity experts in the industry - many of whom have years of experience working in counterintelligence. The centre configured to support business customers with preparing for, and responding to, the most sophisticated cyber-threats.