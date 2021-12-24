Digital help

THE e-Governance Academy for the Caribean, a subsidiary of Estonian non-profit foundation e-Governance Academy, has established a subsidiary in Jamaica that will support digital development in the Caribbean.

The e-Governance Academy already shares Estonia's digital governance experience with the Jamaican Government and some organisations in Cuba, and advises the Dominica Government on creating an e-governance strategy.

Founded in 2002, the Tallinn-based e-Governance Academy creates and transfers knowledge and best practices in digital transformation.

CEO of the e-Governance Academy, Hannes Astok noted that Caribbean countries are “very interested” in the development of e-governance and the Estonian experience in this field.

In a media statement Astok remarked, “so far, we have cooperated with 11 countries, and they all see Estonia's digital development as an example for them. Given the size of these countries, this is understandable”.

He stated that, “With the support of our subsidiary, we strengthen our presence in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and make Estonia's experience and knowledge more accessible to other countries. Operating in the same economic space also simplifies communication with the governments and organisations in that region.”

Astok added that the main challenges for the region in digital transformation are the lack of an organisation to lead the development of e-governance, inadequate digitalisation of data, the lack of electronic identity, and poor private sector involvement.

“This is where the experience of the Estonian State as well as companies can be of support in creating the basis for the further development of public services,” the e-Governance Academy CEO said in conclusion.