Dolphin Cove records strong second quarter

Dolphin Cove records strong second quarterFriday, August 20, 2021
Dolphin Cove delivered strong results in its second quarter — the period from April to June — with the results being substantive enough to help the company overcome a disappointing first quarter.
The company reported US$1.2 million in profits for the three-month period. The figure is not far off the US$1.6-million profit it made during all of last year. It also contributed significantly to the out-turn for the first six months of this fiscal year with profit of US$1.1 million.
The company, in notes attached to its financial results for the period, said the performance was driven by its focus on generating as much sales as possible from the greater tourism traffic to Jamaica within the three months, April to June, while highlighting that local traffic also contributed significantly.
It said even in the second quarter, in which it recorded the strong performance, the operations were still affected by restrictions derived from the sanitary requirements, capacity limitations and reduced operating hours/days in all its parks.
