Dominica and St Kitts tops regional CBI programmes

Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis have been ranked among the Caribbean's best citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes according to 2021 index figures and in terms of their price, security and other offerings.

According to CS Global Partners — a citizenship advisory firm in the United Kingdom — both countries programmes also fall within the category of being among the world's oldest after being in successful existence for some three to four decades.

CBI programmes provide families with the privilege of acquiring an alternate citizenship, which in turn gives them the right to travel freely to various destinations and to settle in another country. Under the programme sometimes referred to as “economic citizenship”, people wishing to acquire citizenship of a country with which they have no previous ties can obtain citizenship after meeting certain criteria and making a significant investment in that country's economy.

“The real estate and economic diversification fund option under the CBI programme of Dominica is the most straightforward way to get a second citizenship,” the UK firm noted, adding that while the real estate option in St Kitts was more complicated and time consuming, its sustainable growth fund option was the fastest and most secure way to get a second citizenship.

One of the most attractive features of Dominica's CBI programme is also said to be its ability to include additional dependents in the application. St Kitts, on the other hand, under its programme often grant full citizenship for life. According to the 2021 CBI Index, the high ranking of St Kitts' CBI programme reflects on its ability to adapt to present need and to attract high numbers of investors.

CBI has become super popular especially among high net worth individuals. With most countries requiring minimum investments of US$100,000, countries engaged in the practice often reap significant benefits as the investment options often help to support social advancement and financial security for them.

In the Caribbean, CBI programmes are also offered in Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St Lucia. In recent times other countries such as Jamaica have also indicated its interest in offering these programmes as a part of its strategy to lure wealthy citizens from other parts of the world, particularly from the Middle East to engage in long-term investments.

“It is an area that we are going to continue working on because it is a rich area. You have tourists who want to come to the West. They can't always get visas in other countries but Jamaica can, with the proper restrictions through the Ministry of National Security and so on. We have a much different arrangement. So, it is all those aspects of investing that we are looking at,” Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Aubyn Hill had said earlier this year.