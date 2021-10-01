Dominican hotel offers 'all-inclusive, island-included' experience

Dominican hotel offers 'all-inclusive, island-included' experienceFriday, October 01, 2021
|
Going beyond the traditional all-inclusive offerings, Dominica's signature Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort has launched a new “all-inclusive, island-included” experience.
Uniquely, the Fort Young's all-inclusive package will offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in a selection of daily scheduled several off-property land and water island activities such as scuba diving, lion fish catching expeditions, and waterfall and hiking exploration.
Additionally, round-trip airport transfers, two 60-minute massages, two 60-minute yoga sessions, national park entrance fees, and 'even cocoa tea and juice at local eateries' are among other inclusions.
The new model, which involves independent tour providers and local food and beverage outlets, is aimed at supporting the community at large.
Fort Young's General Manager Dinesh Kissoon said, “Fort Young Hotel has always been a gateway to Dominica's incredible sights and landmarks so it was a natural evolution for us to introduce this all-inclusive, island-included offering”.
“We wanted to offer travellers to Dominica a truly seamless, effortless and authentic way to experience the local culture, land and sea unlike ever before. Doing an all-inclusive with island included is a way of engaging our community and gives guests a more robust and immersive experience, creating a more sustainable and symbiotic ecosystem,” he added.
The package, however, is only available to guests who stay for a minimum of five nights, according to the resort. Guests can also book at standard room rates without an all-inclusive package.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login