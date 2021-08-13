Dominican Republic expects 4.9 million tourists this year

Up to July of this year tourist arrival in the Dominican Republic stood at 2.4 million, with the country expecting to see another 2.5 million arrivals during the second half of the year.

The country's Tourism Minister David Collado, who noted the statistics at a recent State ceremony, said that the figures were a clear indication of the sector's recovery despite the ongoing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We can say today, here, that 2,470,282 visitors have arrived from January to July of this year, more than the entire totality of 2020. There is the recovery of tourism,” the minister stated, noting also that these arrivals contributed foreign exchange in the amount of US$2.4 billion to the economy.

The tourism minister also highlighted that for the month of July the country received 572,644 visitors — 24 per cent more than it did in June and exceeding 97 per cent of the figure for the same period in 2019.

It was further reported that the country saw the recovery of more than 60,000 direct formal jobs and around 102,000 informal and indirect jobs.

President Luis Abinader, who was also present at the ceremony, listed some of the main initiatives and achievements promoted by the tourism Cabinet together with the private sector during its 11 months at the helm of State.

“We have been able to demonstrate that with bold policies and collective effort we have been able, not only to withstand the impact of COVID-19, but also that we have managed to position our country on a better competitive map throughout the Caribbean and Latin America region,” he said.

The president, in affirming the benefits of tourism, said the sector was critical to employment, foreign exchange, purchases, and building a country brand. All of which he said was useful to government action in achieving its goal of growth and sustainable development of the nation.