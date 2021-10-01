Dominican Republic hires Dubai Ports for logistic centre build-out m

The Dominican Republic has hired Dubai Ports to develop a modern logistics centre at its Punta Cana International Airport.

This logistic centre will allow the Dominican Republic to access new markets while continuing development work at the Punta Cana International, which remains at the forefront for the Government's development plans. The parties are said to be close to inking the agreement.

Director of the Punta Cana International Airport Frank Rainieri explained that the Punta Cana International Airport, while maintaining its current airport operations, will be transformed into a regional logistics hub. This hub, he said, will expand the local economy and generate thousands of new jobs in the country.

The Punta Cana International Airport is the leading airport for travel to the Dominican Republic with direct flights arriving daily from around the world. Rainieri spoke about the new logistics project in Punta Cana within the framework of the conference “Freedom of expression in the tourism context,” organised by the CEPM and Adompretur Punta Cana.

He told the conference that, “the new Punta Cana Logistics Centre will allow us to access markets with millions of potential consumers of our products from the emirate of Dubai, the most important global logistics centre with connections to all parts of the world such as India and other countries in Asia.”

Rainieri advised that further details of the agreement would be given, noting that the project will benefit the entire export and import sector of the Dominican Republic, making the country's connection with the world more accessible.

The Dominican newsletter puntacana-bavaro.com quoted Rainieri as saying from the Puntacana Group, “we continue working for the economic development of the area and the country, that is why we decided that it was time to look for an important strategic partner and Dubai Ports, for us, is the partner that will project us to the world.”

The Punta Cana International Airport is being given much attention with developmental work taking place there. In February of this year, the Punta Cana International Airport and DP World Caucedo signed a collaboration agreement to develop the first regional Logistics Park and Free Trade Zone at an airport in the region.

This is in addition to the development of an air platform for the redistribution of goods for re-exportation.