Dream Weekend takes a bite at the Big Apple

As the demand for more face-to-face social events rebound in the United States, Jamaica-based Dream Entertainment has responded with the staging of its premier event, Dream Weekend, in Brooklyn, New York from August 27 – 29. According to a release from Dream Entertainment, the company is hopeful that the event “will signal a positive change for the industry”, despite taking a massive blow due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With this in mind, Carlos Philpotts, marketing director of Dream Entertainment, shared that the entertainment company has capitalised on downtime during this pandemic to retool and re-evaluate.

“We have to be innovative in these times. We have amazing plans as Dream takes on public events once again; our outlook and our objectives are going to be different but nonetheless exciting and entertaining, possibly revolutionary!” Philpotts noted. “We have received tremendous support from the Caribbean community in New York and we are humbled,” he added.

Earlier this month, the company staged the Dream Weekend 2021 in Negril, Jamaica, after receiving Government approval. So far, Dream Entertainment has estimated that the event has contributed more than $860 million or about US$5.6 million to the Jamaican economy, with patrons spending on average US$360 per day on transport, hotel, meals, dream season bands, among other costs.

However, one medical official in Jamaica's western region has linked the hosting of Dream Weekend with an upsurge in COVID-cases in that locale. Clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority Dr Delroy Fray last week said he suspects that there may be a connection between the drastic surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the region and events including Dream Weekend in Negril.

Now, with Dream Entertainment's attention turned to the US, the company said that plans are in high gear for the inaugural staging of the event at the Brooklyn Hangar in New York. “In fact. we have a team in the city right now, finalising sponsorship and supplier agreements, as well as security and logistics. We are expecting an amazing turnout and patrons can expect only the best from us, in terms of safety (COVID-compliant procedures), entertainment, bar and bottle services as well as catering,” Philpotts explained.

“Dream plans to make a lasting impression in the NYC, we are quite encouraged that our early bird tickets are almost sold out, for which we are truly grateful to our supporters,” the marketing director continued. So far, the company has shared a list of DJs that have been confirmed for the New York event, including Max Glazer, Sal Infrared, Stone Love, Young Chow, Coppershot, Chromatic and Back to Basics. In addition, the event will also feature performances by Spice, Bunji Garlin, Serani, Ajji and Chi Ching Ching.

Dream Entertainment also manages the Xodus Carnival brand. Pre-COVID-19 the company made its foray into the cruise tourism market with Dream Cruise and also as hosted fetes across the world.