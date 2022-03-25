Employment insurance scheme gets thumbs up from World Bank analysts

AT least one analyst from the Caribbean office of the World Bank Group has given a thumbs up to the new scheme unveiled by the Government of Jamaica, under which it hopes to provide unemployment insurance.

Assel Paju, World Bank communications specialist, told the Jamaica Observer that the establishment of a well-designed unemployment insurance scheme in Jamaica would be an appropriate addition to the social protection system, complementing other social protection interventions like Programme of Advancement Through Heath and Education (PATH), which is the island's main scheme for social protection, alongside the National Insurance Plan for pensioners. Paju works in the office of Lillia Burunciuc, the World Bank's country director for Caribbean countries.

The Government is planning the new unemployment insurance scheme which, in the future, could reduce some of the cost of a future pandemic or other events causing economic fallout.

Unemployment insurance aims to protect employed persons against the risk of job loss and facilitates access to partial income during spells of unemployment.

Implementation of a new scheme is expected to follow the completion of a feasibility study in June 2022. The plan promises to ensure the provision of income support to the unemployed, provided they have contributed to the scheme and are eligible to receive payments.

The plan was unveiled by Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Nigel Clarke in his budget address on March 8.

Paju stated, “An unemployment insurance scheme would improve income protection mechanisms for workers and their families, support workers to return to the workforce, and would also serve as a macroeconomic stabiliser in case of shocks.”

The analyst added, “The Government of Jamaica seems to be moving in the right direction and we are glad to see that the policy reform process of an unemployment insurance scheme is based on social dialogue with key stakeholders.”

It was on the recommendation of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force, that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, through the Planning Institute of Jamaica, ordered a feasibility study for unemployment insurance in May 2021. The ministry was guided by the International Labour Organization and the guidance of a technical oversight committee, embarked which offered technical and financial support.

The finance ministry indicated that the first two of three phases of the feasibility study have been completed as a precursor to implementation.

Dr Clarke stated in his address that a well-designed unemployment scheme can serve as an important macroeconomic stabilisation tool during periods of economic downturn by strengthening Jamaica's ability to respond to economic shocks, while reducing the risk of poverty among workers and their families in periods of crisis.

Paju, the World Bank communications specialist, commented, “Jamaica's social protection system is well-established [and] includes a large and diverse portfolio of programmes, and has significantly contributed to poverty-reduction efforts over the last years.”

She concluded, “Jamaica's social protection system compares well in benchmarking exercises with peer countries. The World Bank commends the Government​ for bolstering the social protection system to deal with the pandemic, which has served to protect lives and livelihoods.”